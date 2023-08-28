GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include flies in the kitchen and lots of issues with food temperature.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from August 21-25:

AMERICAN LEGION POST #639 -2660 S Scenic Ave Map it

Core items corrected from last routine inspection: thin probe thermometer available and test strips for quat available at bar.

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Several containers of pizza toppings past the discard date. Items voluntarily discarded including sausage, ham, etc. Corrected on-site; education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Cook not wearing hair restraint. Cook agreed to wear a hat.



Person in charge purchased a new prep cooler to replace the cooler that was no longer functioning properly.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

AMIGO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT – 2118 S Campbell Ave Map it

The 2-door prep table still unable to hold 41F and below. Reinspection is required to confirm use of a new cooler or additional repairs made to the old cooler that enables it to hold 41F or below. No potentially hazardous foods will be stored in the 2-door prep table until reinspection occurs.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

AMIGO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT -2118 S Campbell Ave Map it

Priority Violations Found: 3 Observed: 2-door prep cooler ambient air temperature 52F. Lettuce tested at 56F, tomato at 58F, sour cream at 62F, Pico at 55F, and multiple other food items all tested above 41F. All potentially hazardous foods inside the prep cooler were discarded. PIC immediately called repair service to have the unit looked at. Cooler is no longer allowed to be used until repairs are made. Education provided. Reinspection Required. Observed: Queso being held on stove tested at 70F. The stove was not turned on. Queso was placed on the stove ~30 minutes prior to temperature testing. Queso was reheated to 165F and placed in steam wells to be hot held. Education Provided. Corrected on site. Observed: Multiple food items held over 24 hours in coolers were not date-marked. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ARIAKE – 1110 E Battlefield Rd Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BAIR’S ALL-AMERICAN SPORTS GRILL – 3821 S Campbell Ave Map it

Priority items corrected: Walk-in cooler now holding below 41F as required. Low Boy prep cooler is empty and a new unit has been ordered.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BAIR’S ALL-AMERICAN SPORTS GRILL – 3821 S Campbell Ave Map it



Priority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Low boy cooler holding potentially hazardous foods 55-58F including hamburger, eggs, and various cheeses. All items voluntarily discarded. Repeat. Do not store any food in unit until repaired to hold below 41F during busy times during the day when the kitchen is hottest. Repeat. Observed: Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods 42-44F. Manager agrees to call repair company immediately. Repeat. Future repeat cold holding violations will result in a risk control plan being issued.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BIGGS TWO LLC – Map it

Change of ownership inspection. Facility is approved to open.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BIGSHOTS GOLF SPRINGFIELD – 1930 E Kearney St. Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BOYS & GIRLS CLUB MUSGRAVE UNIT – 720 S Park Ave Map it

Sent a copy of the pest report from their pest control company in response to this violation. Item corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #272 – 2555 N. Kansas Expressway Map it

Complaint received regarding bare hand contact with ice, hand washing after cleaning tables and ice bins that are not clean.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Heavy flies at front counter landing on syrup pumps and single service items. Contact pest control; wipe and clean food debris up frequently so flies are not attracted to it; clean floors more frequently and keep water off floor.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Soda fountain ice bin and main ice machine bin are not clean. Clean at a frequency necessary to prevent build up.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE #2251 – 949 S Grant Ave Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Employee not wearing a beard net while performing pizza prep. Education Provided. Corrected on Site.



CASEY’S GENERAL STORE #3871 – 3661 W Sunshine St. Map it

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CENTERFOLD BAR, GRILL, CABARET – 2800 W Sunshine St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Taco meat holding in steam unit at 111F-115F. Taco meat immediately reheated to 165F; corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

COLTON’S STEAK HOUSE – 2020 E Independence St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed not properly documenting discard time when using Time Control for PHFs (sour cream and butter). Education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

COMMON GROUNDS COFFEE & CAFE, LLC – Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DIAMOND HEAD – 1225 E Hines St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F, steak at 43F and shrimp at 42F in prep cooler. Will be placed on time control until excessive heat conditions in kitchen are over.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Mold growth on non-food contact surface of inside of ice machine.



DOMINO’S PIZZA (A&M PIZZA) – 4021 S Campbell Ave. Map it

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FAZOLIS 5077 – 2137 N Glenstone Ave Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4 Observed: Old date labeling stickers on the outside of food containers. Observed: Ceiling vents and walls in back prep area and food service line found not clean. Observed: Single use articles on storage shelf found with open side facing up. Education given and corrected during inspection. Observed: Boards placed on the wall and used to hold a hose reel found not stained or painted.



HARTER HOUSE BAKERY – 1625 S Eastgate Ave Map it

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HARTER HOUSE RETAIL – PRODUCE – 1625 S Eastgate Ave Map it

No violations at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HINODE JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE – 4301 S National Ave Map it

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Onion stored directly on cooler shelf. Onion voluntarily discarded. Only store food on surfaces that have been washed, rinsed and sanitized or use single service storage item. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Several flies observed in kitchen, bar area and dining area. Contact pest control to minimize.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 5

Observed: Cutting boards in use on kitchen prep table and sushi prep table are scored. Resurface or replace so surface is smooth and cleanable.

Observed: Dish machine racks are not clean. Clean or replace racks. There should not be any build up on rack pegs that touch food contact surfaces.

Observed: Cloth stored on sushi rice. Cloth removed, discussed solutions such as plastic wrap, etc. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Ice machine has build up of a mold type substance on top of bin/chute area. Clean as often as the manufacturer specifies. Manager agrees to have maintenance company flush and clean.

Observed: No splash guard on hand sink that is next to sushi prep cutting board, which leaves the food exposed to hand washing splashage. Install splash guard on hand sink.

HOLIDAY INN – PEPPERTREE RESTAURANT – 2720 N Glenstone Ave Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HOMEWOOD SUITES – 4340 S National Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

1645 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

8/21/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Sanitizer container for dish machine found empty. Sanitizer changed out during inspection and working properly.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

1505 N NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

8/24/2023 10:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result:

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Creamer in cream dispenser found above 41F. Product was voluntarily discarded and situation corrected during the inspection.

Observed: Cleaning spray bottle stored above open boxes of sugar and sweeteners. Education given and corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Food storage containers with old date labeling sticker residue on them. Repeat violation.

Observed: Ceiling vents above hot hold rollers found not clean. Repeat violation

Observed: Coffee cream dispenser nozzles found with incorrect cut.

1425 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

8/22/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Raw chicken stored above whole cuts of meat in walk in cooler. Ground Beef stored above whole cuts of meat in walk in cooler. Education Provided. PIC corrected storage order immediately on site.

Observed: Employee had placed food prep chopper into mop sink and sprayed equipment with mop sink hose. Education Provided. PIC had equipment moved to 3 comp sink to be wash, rinsed, and sanitized. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LAVISH GRAZING HOLDINGS, LLC – 4268 S Hillcrest Ave Map it

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LONG JOHN SILVERS SEAFOOD – 2236 N Glenstone Ave. Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCALISTER’S DELI – 590 E Harrison St. Map it

The kitchen A/C was not working causing prep coolers to not be able to properly cold hold. They will use time only control for potentailly hazardous foods in all prep coolers until A/C is fixed.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F in right prep cooler, roast beef at 48F, lettuce at 69F. Foods discarded and will use time only control until kitchen A/C is fixed.

Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F in left prep cooler, Sliced tomatoes at 61F and mayo at 54F. Foods discarded and will use time control until kitchen A/C is fixed.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MERCY SPRINGFIELD CAFETERIA – 1235 E Cherokee St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 RUBY JEANS -3260 E Battlefield Rd Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee did not have hair restraint on. Education given.

SAM’S CLUB #4985 CAFE – 745 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Temperature gauge on dish machine is not working. Repair or replace.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Temperature gauge on dish machine is not working. Repair or replace.

SAM’S CLUB #4985 GROCERY/MEAT SHOP – 745 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SAM’S SOUTHERN EATERY – 1631 N Glenstone Ave Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SAM’S SOUTHERN EATERY – 1631 N Glenstone Ave Map it

Priority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Non food grade bucket being used to carry ice from ice machine. Education given with reinspection.

Observed: No sanitizer solution on site.

Observed: Rice found hot held at 112F. Product was voluntarily discarded and education given.

Observed: Pot of jumbo in walk-in cooler found with no date labeling. Product was voluntarily discarded and education given.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 5

Observed: Light shield found cracked on lights above ice machine.

Observed: Chute inside the ice machine found not clean.

Observed: Behind the nozzle along the back splash of soda machine found not clean.

Observed: Back exterior door of the kitchen in the storage area you can see daylight along the bottom of the door.

Observed: Unnecessary items to the operation found in the back storage area. Education given

STARBUCKS-OTC STORE #300 – 1001 E Chestnut Expy Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TACO BELL – 225 E Evergreen St. STRAFFORD Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found:

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TRU SPRINGFIELD DOWNTOWN – 517 E Elm St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TURNER’S STATION MERCANTILE – 6484 E Farm Road 148 Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed refrigeration equipment not maintaining temperature.



WENDY’S #01 -225 W Sunshine St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: 3 containers of creamer were not date marked. 5 Bottles of half and half creamer in walk in cooler were expired and voluntarily discarded. Education Provided. Corrected on site.



Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Mop sink faucet has multiple sources of leaks. Education Provided.



WHATABURGER #1254 – 3880 W Sunshine St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Raw sausage patties stored over shell eggs in reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; shell eggs moved above raw ground sausage. Observed: Lettuce and sliced tomatoes on line passed the discard time noted on time control stickers. Manager voluntarily discarded sliced tomatoes and lettuce. Corrected on-site. Education provided no monitoring these items during slower breakfast times.



Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Drive thru exit door is not closing all the way. The door should be tight fitting.



WHATABURGER #1332 – 1355 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

Priority items corrected. All foods held at proper temperature in under counter cooler.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ZAXBY’S – 540 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR Map it

Priority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Employee wiped sweat on top of head with towel and re-entered kitchen without washing hands first. Corrected on-site; education provided. Observed: Employee leaning on food prep cooler on cell phone; employee did not wash hands after handling cell phone. Corrected on-site; education provided.

