GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include handwashing, temperature-related violations and permit suspension due to no hot water.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from August 14-18:

7 Brew Coffee – 333 S Western Ave Map it

Discussed relabeling bottles with worn labeling.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Door seal on walk-in cooler door loose.



Angler’s Lodge – 621 W Sunshine Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Bowl of single-serving cream cheese packages tested at 60 F. Bowl was placed on Time as Control and to be discarded at end of service. PIC stated they will look into an alternative method for cold holding these items. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar – 2430 N Glenstone Ave Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed weakening of a wall, ceiling tiles, and missing floor tiles. Required to keep physical facilities in good repair. Observed food items on the floor of the walk-in freezer and build-up under a rack in the dry storage area. Required to keep physical facilities clean.



Bair’s All-American Sports Grill – 3821 S Campbell Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods 42-44F. Owner stated she has two a/c units down, this may be affecting cooler temperatures as ambient air is very warm. Owner called repair company immediately. Repeat. Future repeat cold holding violations will result in a risk control plan being issued. Observed: Low boy cooler holding potentially hazardous foods between 55F-58F. All potentially hazardous foods in unit voluntarily discarded and denatured. Do not store any food in unit until repaired to hold below 41F during busy times during the day when the kitchen is hottest. Repeat. Observed: Gnats

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Braum’s Ice Cream #284 – 2617 W Republic Rd. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Manager had inspector return to check empty case; case is still holding at 43-54F. Case must be 41F or below; manager agrees to call repairman and discuss permanent solution with repair company and district/regional supervisors.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Casey’s General Store #2679 – 3120 W Republic Rd. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Bun boards on prep coolers are scored. Replace. Observed: Seal on top of pizza prep cooler is coming off. Replace.



Golden Estates – 1134 W Norton Rd. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Two number ten cans found dented on food storage shelf. Education given and corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Hot water did not reach 100F in kitchen hand washing sink.



Hong Kong Inn – 1421 W Kearney St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Shelving in walk-in cooler, above prep line and handle to walk-in cooler found not clean. Observed: Wiping cloths found not stored in sanitizer. Education given. Observed: Corner of wall by employee hand washing sink found damage.



Hooters – 2010 E Independence St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed flooring in kitchen area with damaged and missing floor tiles allowing water to pool under the floor creating an unsanitary condition. This is a long term issue that has been discussed on numerous inspections.



KUM & GO #1481 – 3623 E Sunshine St. Map it

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #567 – 2904 E Sunshine St. Map it

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

McBee’s Coffee N Carwash – 1212 W Kearney St. Map it

No violations noted during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Mercy Springfield Cafeteria – 1235 E Cherokee St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Pancho’s Mexican Food – 2110 S Campbell Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Multiple foods kept over 24 hours were not properly date marked. Examples include Salsa, Tostitos, Tamales, Potatoes, and Ground Beef. Education Provided. Corrected on site. Observed: Employee cracked raw egg on stove top with gloved hands then proceeded to handle ready to eat lettuce and tomato without washing of hands and changing of gloves. Education provided. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Potatoes tested at 62 F and no records were available for Time as Control. PIC stated they had to forgotten to mark them. Corrected on Site. Education Provided. Observed: Floor in dry storage is not clean.



Panda Inn-Asian Fusion LLC – 3025 W Republic Rd. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4 Observed: No letter or agreement from the salmon supplier stating the supplier has frozen the fish to the temperatures listed under 3-402.11 of the Mo Food Code. Owner agrees to provide and serve fried sushi until letter is available. Observed: No discard time noted on fried chicken on prep table placed. Corrected by voluntarily discarded. Education provided. Observed: Faucet at the hand sink in the men’s restroom is broken. The owner agrees to replace and close restroom until replaced. Observed: Improper cooling method – Thin chicken in quarter pans in top of prep cooler at 46-60 made at 1130 am; chicken placed in wok pan on ice bath and cooled to 39-40F within 30 minutes. Corrected on-site; education provided on procedure. Do not cool food in the prep cooler as the hot food warms up other food in the unit.



Price Cutter #20 Deli/Salad Bar – 335 N Nolting Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Storing cleaners and scrubbing pads in hand sink. Corrected at time of insepction. Observed: Foods packaged for sale on-site not labeled with ingredients.



Price Cutter Plus #50 Ruby Jean’s – 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Employee did not have hair restraint on. Education given.



Quality Inn and Suites North – 2745 N. Glenstone

Food permit suspended due to no hot water. Pre-packaged food items only may be served

Schlotzky’s – 1316 N. Glenstone

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed floor tiles throughout the kitchen that have came off partially or completely. Repeat. Observed missing ceiling tiles near the water heater.



Springfield Family Restaurant – 2222 S Campbell Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Medium-sized bin of salsa tested at 45 F. Small bin of salsa tested at 44 F. Ambient air temperature for 1 door prep table tested at 48 F. All potentially hazardous foods in cooler were voluntarily discarded. PIC stated there was a leak in cooler and would call to have it fixed immediately. Reinspection Required. Observed: Multiple food items kept of 24 hours not date marked. Examples include breakfast potatoes, noodles, fruit and melon mix, and salsa. Corrected on site. Education Provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Ice Machine in back has mold growth on back plate inside the machine. Education Provided. Observed: Light fixture above walk in cooler does not have a protective shielding for bulbs. Education Provided.



Springhouse Village Springfield East – 3877 E Farm Road 132 Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Steak ‘n Shake – 2760 N Glenstone Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed accumulation of food debris in both microwaves and underneath a shelf that hangs over hot wells. Observed sticker residue on the outside of a food container.



SUBWAY – 4852 S State Highway FF Battlefield Map it

Core item from 10/2022 inspection corrected; cutting board replaced.

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Employee washing hands for about 5-10 seconds. Corrected; employee rewashed hands for 20 seconds or longer. Education provided. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Sushi Village – 1440 W Republic Rd. Map it

Priority items corrected: dish machine now at 50 ppm, sanitizing as required; potentially hazardous food items are date marked as required. Core items corrected: paper towels at both hand sinks; dish racks have been replaced.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Taco Bell #001695 – 2933 S National Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Taco Bell #022777 – 4140 S Lipscomb Ave. Map it

No violations observed at the time of inspection. Core item from previous inspection corrected: Vent hood and filters have been cleaned.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

The Barnhouse Event Center – Kitchen – 5484 W Sunshine St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Dish machine well has build up of oil and grease in well. Employee cleaned immediately. Corrected on-site. Observed: Ice bin shield has build up and sides of bin walls has build up. Clean at a frequency required by the manufacturer. Owner agrees to contact maintenance company for cleaning. Observed: Dish machine temperature reaching 111F; 120F minimum is required on chemical dish machines.



The Roost Bar & Grill – 4216 S Cox Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3 Observed: East side of vent hood frame has build up of grease and grease is beading on frame bottom. Observed: No time noted on chicken batter. Corrected by placing time out and discard time on whiteboard. Corrected on-site. Observed: No paper towels at bar hand sink. Corrected on-site by placing paper towels in dispenser.



Walmart Supercenter #444 Deli – 3315 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Employee entered deli area and put gloves on without washing hands and handled cell phone with gloves on. Corrected on-site; employee washed hands and managers coached the employee on proper hand washing.



White River Brewing Company – 505 W Commercial St. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Couple chemical spray bottles without any labeling. Education given and corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Whole Hog Cafe – 2731 N Glenstone Ave. Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 5 Observed: Daylight can be seen along the bottom of the front doors and the back exterior door in kitchen. Repeat violation. Observed: Area around soda nozzle on the soda machine found not clean. Repeat violation. Observed: Inside chute of the ice machine found not clean. Observed: Pest control devices need to be changed out. Observed: Seal found loose on hot hold cabinet door on service line.



Wicked Wok – 4852 S State Highway FF Battlefield Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Cook not wearing hair restraint. Wear hair covering.



Wings Etc – 2651 N Glenstone Ave. Map it