SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 3-7.
April 3
Ash Grove Elementary School, 100 N. Maple Ln., Ash Grove
- No violations.
Ash Grove High School Cafeteria, 100 N. Maple Ln. Ash Grove
- Nonpriority violations:
- Two cartons of frozen liquid eggs thawing in a container of standing water in a three-vat sink.
Domino’s Pizza, 2565 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Fremont School, 2814 N. Fremont Ave.
- No violations.
Golden Corral, 2020 E. Primrose St.
- Priority violations:
- Can openers, utensils and other food contact surfaces unclean.
- Contents of dented cans being used in food preparation.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sink in dish area found with significant leak and hand sink found leaking.
Harry T’s BBQ, LLC, 2944 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Hong Kong II, 1645 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Daylight visible along the bottom of the front exterior doors.
- Can opener stand unclean.
McAlister’s Deli, 210 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
McDonald’s #6061, 4101 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Dish machine not reaching 120°.
Natural Grocers, 3333 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Pappo’s Pizzeria & Pub, 900 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Salad mix being held at 54°. Should be 41° or below.
Parkview H.S. Cafeteria, 516 W. Meadowmere St.
- No violations.
Pittman Elementary School, 2934 E. Bennett St.
- No violations.
Star Cakes, 1332 E. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Light bulbs in refrigeration unit unshielded.
- Food items found stored on the floor.
- Sink in employee restroom does not have hot water.
Sushi Fork, 1008 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Dish machine did not have any chlorine sanitizer.
April 4
Amazin’ Asian, 2941 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- In two-door prep cooler, eggrolls tested at 65° and pot stickers at 49°. In three-door prep cooler, bean sprouts tested at 44°, cut cabbage at 42° and raw beef at 45°. Owner said they shut off both coolers every day to cook rice in the morning and do not move the food. Should temp at 41° or below.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Fried chicken on counter next to fryer tested at 49°. Owner said they keep it out for two hours at room temperature and then put it back in the cooler.
- Vents on hood dripping with grease and nozzles/nozzle caps of fire extinguishers covered in grease.
Boyd School, 833 E. Division St.
- No violations.
Casey’s General Store #3013, 1510 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Cherokee School, 420 E. Farm Rd.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Cold Deli, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #50 Produce, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Raw fish tested at 51° and raw chicken at 48°. Should be 41° or below.
April 5
Daylight Donuts, 516 N. West Bypass
- Priority violations:
- One large mixer bowl had dried on food debris. This was placed to the side to be cleaned and sanitized before being used again.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Outside of proofer and mop sink were not clean.
- Toilet is loose and wobbles in customer restroom.