SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 3-7.

April 3

Ash Grove Elementary School, 100 N. Maple Ln., Ash Grove

  • No violations.

Ash Grove High School Cafeteria, 100 N. Maple Ln. Ash Grove

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Two cartons of frozen liquid eggs thawing in a container of standing water in a three-vat sink.

Domino’s Pizza, 2565 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Fremont School, 2814 N. Fremont Ave.

  • No violations.

Golden Corral, 2020 E. Primrose St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can openers, utensils and other food contact surfaces unclean.
    • Contents of dented cans being used in food preparation.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sink in dish area found with significant leak and hand sink found leaking.

Harry T’s BBQ, LLC, 2944 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Hong Kong II, 1645 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Daylight visible along the bottom of the front exterior doors.
    • Can opener stand unclean.

McAlister’s Deli, 210 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

McDonald’s #6061, 4101 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Dish machine not reaching 120°.

Natural Grocers, 3333 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Pappo’s Pizzeria & Pub, 900 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Salad mix being held at 54°. Should be 41° or below.

Parkview H.S. Cafeteria, 516 W. Meadowmere St.

  • No violations.

Pittman Elementary School, 2934 E. Bennett St.

  • No violations.

Star Cakes, 1332 E. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Light bulbs in refrigeration unit unshielded.
    • Food items found stored on the floor.
    • Sink in employee restroom does not have hot water.

Sushi Fork, 1008 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Dish machine did not have any chlorine sanitizer.

April 4

Amazin’ Asian, 2941 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • In two-door prep cooler, eggrolls tested at 65° and pot stickers at 49°. In three-door prep cooler, bean sprouts tested at 44°, cut cabbage at 42° and raw beef at 45°. Owner said they shut off both coolers every day to cook rice in the morning and do not move the food. Should temp at 41° or below.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Fried chicken on counter next to fryer tested at 49°. Owner said they keep it out for two hours at room temperature and then put it back in the cooler.
    • Vents on hood dripping with grease and nozzles/nozzle caps of fire extinguishers covered in grease.

Boyd School, 833 E. Division St.

  • No violations.

Casey’s General Store #3013, 1510 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Cherokee School, 420 E. Farm Rd.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #50 Cold Deli, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #50 Produce, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Raw fish tested at 51° and raw chicken at 48°. Should be 41° or below.

April 5

Daylight Donuts, 516 N. West Bypass

  • Priority violations:
    • One large mixer bowl had dried on food debris. This was placed to the side to be cleaned and sanitized before being used again.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Outside of proofer and mop sink were not clean.
    • Toilet is loose and wobbles in customer restroom.