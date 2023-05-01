GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes mouse droppings and the prodigal return of an ice cream machine.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 24-28:
April 24
Cesar’s Old Mexico, LLC, 2627 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
El Puente Mexican Restaurant, 1111 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not properly labeled with dates.
- Slicer stored unclean.
Elotes “Don Tono” #2, 1314 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Green House, 431 S. Jefferson Ave.
- No violations.
Hoods Restaurant, 1651 S. State Highway K, Bois D’Arc
- Priority violations:
- Raw meat stored over raw ready-to-eat vegetables.
- Cook observed handling bread with bare hands.
- Hash browns held on countertop at 58°. Should be 41° or below.
- Food residue in tongs in clean storage.
Jums African Caribbean Market, 1454 E. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Kitchen handwashing sink found with no paper towels.
- Employee restroom in kitchen does not fully self-close.
Kum & Go #1435, 249 W. Old Mill Rd., Fair Grove
- No violations.
KVC Missouri, 1212 W. Lombard St.
- No violations.
Panera Bread, 2535 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Dishwashing machine’s final rinse had too much chlorine.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Spray bottle of glass cleaner being stored above paper beverage containers.
- Several stacks of self-service cups found without protective sleeves or dispensers.
Peruvian & South American Food Catering, 306 E. Commercial St.
- No violations.
Wendy’s #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.
- The Frosty mix machine has been fixed.
- No violations.
April 25
Arris’ Pizza – Republic, 738 E. U.S. Highway 60 E., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Foods overfilled in containers held at temps above 41° in large prep cooler.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Warm meat sauce placed in deep containers and covered found in walk-in cooler. Should be placed in shallow pans.
Bambu Vietnamese Cuisine, 1338 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee drink cup observed in food preparation area.
Cooper Park Concession – Baseball, 2501 E. Pythian St.
- No violations.
Heady Bar-B-Que Co., 573 E. Elm St., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Foods held at temperature below 135° in warming oven.
Krave’s Whips-N-Dips, 2336 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Moon City Pub, 420 W. Commercial St.
- No violations.
Panda Express, 720 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Papa John’s Pizza #1288, 1037 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener found unclean with food debris.
Tuka Tacos, 1602 E. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Cooked beef found stored in stove cold hold unit with no date marking.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Faucets on three-vat sink found leaking.
- Employee handwashing sink found full of utensils.
- No thermometer in upright refrigerator unit.
April 26
College Street Cafe, 1622 W. College St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Test strips were wet and unusable.
Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.
- No violations.
El Cafecito, 2462 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Chorizo tested at 58°, raw bacon at 55° in shallow pan of ice next to stove top and not properly time-marked.
- Employee drink found without lid in food prep area.
- A large package of raw meat was placed inside a plastic container and left out at room temperature to thaw.
Fast Black Sheep Burgers, 2420 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No sanitizer test kits available for dish machine.
- Kitchen hood vents had a buildup of dust, dirt and other debris.
- Floors, wall and ceilings had a buildup of grease, dirt and debris.
Greek Belly, 320 E. Walnut St.
- No violations.
Kum & Go #566, 1701 W. Smith St.
- Priority violations:
- Spray bottle of cleaner hung on walk-in refrigerator shelf above beverages.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Two return air vents above roller grills were coated with debris.
Leong’s Asian Diner, 1540 W. Republic Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Mexican Villa East, 1337 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Purple Burrito #5, 3459 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Five or six pans of cooked meat found in the walk-in refrigerator without “use by” dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- One soda nozzle had moderate buildup.
Rocco’s Pizza South SFD, 4315 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not kept at 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Food items stored on floor in walk-in cooler and freezer.
- Microwaves, door handles and bins for utensils unclean.
- Gaskets on numerous refrigeration units found torn or missing.
Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Thai Express, 2113 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Six packages of cream cheese found on counter at 71°. Should be 41° or below.
- Dish machine did not have any chlorine in it.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Fried chicken cooling in deep plastic containers in walk-in freezer. Should be in shallow pans.
- No sanitizer test strips available at three-vat sink.
- Large gap observed at the bottom of the back door.
Thailand Station, 1730 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at or below 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Numerous food items stored on floor.
- Bins containing utensils, shelves and microwave unclean.
April 27
Air Host Ozark (Pre-Security), 2300 N. Airport Blvd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Basket of plastic silverware set out for self-service that had handles pointing “every which way.”
Boys & Girls Club-Stalnaker Unit, 1410 N. Fremont Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Mouse droppings found on the flood of the dry storage room.
- Food worker observed removing gloves to change a task and returning to food service with new gloves without washing hands.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mustard bottle in kitchen cooler had mold on the outside of the bottle.
Campbell Elementary, 506 S. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
McAlister’s Deli, 2300 N. Airport Blvd.
- Priority violations:
- Ammonia solution at bar sink was not strong enough.
Moon Town Crossing, 3060 N. Kentwood Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No sanitizer test strips available.
- Daylight visible under the edge of side entrance and garage doors.
MSU-Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 901 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- In two-door top cooler, lettuce tested at 45°, cut tomato at 50° and air at 45°. Should be 41° or below.
Omo Japanese Soul Food, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Wiping cloths stored in water with no sanitizer.
- No thin probe thermometer available for kitchen.
- Heavy build-up of food debris and grease found in and around equipment, including reach-in coolers and fryers.
- Walls behind three-vat sink are in poor repair and panel behind fryer units is separating from the wall.
- No sanitizer test strips available.
Panera Bread, 2535 N. Kansas Expy.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Pleasant View School, 2210 E. State Highway AA
- No violations.
Rapid Roberts #123, 3165 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee hand-washing sink blocked.
- Employee hand-wash station did not have soap.
- Employee hand-washing sink in back room did not have paper towels.
- Chute in ice machine unclean.
- Storage area by games found single-use articles in manufacture’s box directly on the floor.
Sakura, 3230 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed preparing sushi with bare hands.
Stusquatch’s Rockstar BBQ, 2463 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee prepping meat for cooking not wearing a beard restraint.
Travellers House Coffee and Tea, 2300 N. Airport Blvd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Some food items with multiple ingredients packages at main business lacked complete ingredient labels.
April 28
Chick-fil-A Branson food truck, Taney County
- No violations.
Chinese Chef, 3029 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Dvine Deli and Wine, 3522 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
London Calling truck, 4228 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Max Orient, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Panera Bread, 2535 N. Kansas Expy.
- Dishwashing sink was fixed.
- No new violations.
Red Lobster #0063, 2141 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous food items on server expo line not being held at 41° or below. Sour cream tested at 50-54° and cheese at 44-45°.
- Vanilla yogurt mix in beer cooler not being held at or below 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Noodles cooling covered in the walk-in cooler. Should not be covered.
Springfield Southside Seniors, 2215 S. Fremont Ave.
- No violations.
Tinga Tacos mobile unit, 308 W. McDaniel St.
- No violations.