GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes mouse droppings and the prodigal return of an ice cream machine.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 24-28:

April 24

Cesar’s Old Mexico, LLC, 2627 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

El Puente Mexican Restaurant, 1111 E. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not properly labeled with dates.
    • Slicer stored unclean.

Elotes “Don Tono” #2, 1314 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Green House, 431 S. Jefferson Ave.

  • No violations.

Hoods Restaurant, 1651 S. State Highway K, Bois D’Arc

  • Priority violations:
    • Raw meat stored over raw ready-to-eat vegetables.
    • Cook observed handling bread with bare hands.
    • Hash browns held on countertop at 58°. Should be 41° or below.
    • Food residue in tongs in clean storage.

Jums African Caribbean Market, 1454 E. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Kitchen handwashing sink found with no paper towels.
    • Employee restroom in kitchen does not fully self-close.

Kum & Go #1435, 249 W. Old Mill Rd., Fair Grove

  • No violations.

KVC Missouri, 1212 W. Lombard St.

  • No violations.

Panera Bread, 2535 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Dishwashing machine’s final rinse had too much chlorine.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Spray bottle of glass cleaner being stored above paper beverage containers.
    • Several stacks of self-service cups found without protective sleeves or dispensers.

Peruvian & South American Food Catering, 306 E. Commercial St.

  • No violations.

Wendy’s #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • The Frosty mix machine has been fixed.
  • No violations.

April 25

Arris’ Pizza – Republic, 738 E. U.S. Highway 60 E., Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Foods overfilled in containers held at temps above 41° in large prep cooler.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Warm meat sauce placed in deep containers and covered found in walk-in cooler. Should be placed in shallow pans.

Bambu Vietnamese Cuisine, 1338 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee drink cup observed in food preparation area.

Cooper Park Concession – Baseball, 2501 E. Pythian St.

  • No violations.

Heady Bar-B-Que Co., 573 E. Elm St., Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Foods held at temperature below 135° in warming oven.

Krave’s Whips-N-Dips, 2336 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Moon City Pub, 420 W. Commercial St.

  • No violations.

Panda Express, 720 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Papa John’s Pizza #1288, 1037 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener found unclean with food debris.

Tuka Tacos, 1602 E. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Cooked beef found stored in stove cold hold unit with no date marking.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Faucets on three-vat sink found leaking.
    • Employee handwashing sink found full of utensils.
    • No thermometer in upright refrigerator unit.

April 26

College Street Cafe, 1622 W. College St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Test strips were wet and unusable.

Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • No violations.

El Cafecito, 2462 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Chorizo tested at 58°, raw bacon at 55° in shallow pan of ice next to stove top and not properly time-marked.
    • Employee drink found without lid in food prep area.
    • A large package of raw meat was placed inside a plastic container and left out at room temperature to thaw.

Fast Black Sheep Burgers, 2420 E. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No sanitizer test kits available for dish machine.
    • Kitchen hood vents had a buildup of dust, dirt and other debris.
    • Floors, wall and ceilings had a buildup of grease, dirt and debris.

Greek Belly, 320 E. Walnut St.

  • No violations.

Kum & Go #566, 1701 W. Smith St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Spray bottle of cleaner hung on walk-in refrigerator shelf above beverages.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Two return air vents above roller grills were coated with debris.

Leong’s Asian Diner, 1540 W. Republic Rd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Mexican Villa East, 1337 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Purple Burrito #5, 3459 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Five or six pans of cooked meat found in the walk-in refrigerator without “use by” dates.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • One soda nozzle had moderate buildup.

Rocco’s Pizza South SFD, 4315 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not kept at 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Food items stored on floor in walk-in cooler and freezer.
    • Microwaves, door handles and bins for utensils unclean.
    • Gaskets on numerous refrigeration units found torn or missing.

Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Thai Express, 2113 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Six packages of cream cheese found on counter at 71°. Should be 41° or below.
    • Dish machine did not have any chlorine in it.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Fried chicken cooling in deep plastic containers in walk-in freezer. Should be in shallow pans.
    • No sanitizer test strips available at three-vat sink.
    • Large gap observed at the bottom of the back door.

Thailand Station, 1730 E. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at or below 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Numerous food items stored on floor.
    • Bins containing utensils, shelves and microwave unclean.

April 27

Air Host Ozark (Pre-Security), 2300 N. Airport Blvd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Basket of plastic silverware set out for self-service that had handles pointing “every which way.”

Boys & Girls Club-Stalnaker Unit, 1410 N. Fremont Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Mouse droppings found on the flood of the dry storage room.
    • Food worker observed removing gloves to change a task and returning to food service with new gloves without washing hands.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Mustard bottle in kitchen cooler had mold on the outside of the bottle.

Campbell Elementary, 506 S. Grant Ave.

  • No violations.

McAlister’s Deli, 2300 N. Airport Blvd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Ammonia solution at bar sink was not strong enough.

Moon Town Crossing, 3060 N. Kentwood Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No sanitizer test strips available.
    • Daylight visible under the edge of side entrance and garage doors.

MSU-Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 901 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • In two-door top cooler, lettuce tested at 45°, cut tomato at 50° and air at 45°. Should be 41° or below.

Omo Japanese Soul Food, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Wiping cloths stored in water with no sanitizer.
    • No thin probe thermometer available for kitchen.
    • Heavy build-up of food debris and grease found in and around equipment, including reach-in coolers and fryers.
    • Walls behind three-vat sink are in poor repair and panel behind fryer units is separating from the wall.
    • No sanitizer test strips available.

Panera Bread, 2535 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Pleasant View School, 2210 E. State Highway AA

  • No violations.

Rapid Roberts #123, 3165 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee hand-washing sink blocked.
    • Employee hand-wash station did not have soap.
    • Employee hand-washing sink in back room did not have paper towels.
    • Chute in ice machine unclean.
    • Storage area by games found single-use articles in manufacture’s box directly on the floor.

Sakura, 3230 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee observed preparing sushi with bare hands.

Stusquatch’s Rockstar BBQ, 2463 W. Sunshine St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee prepping meat for cooking not wearing a beard restraint.

Travellers House Coffee and Tea, 2300 N. Airport Blvd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Some food items with multiple ingredients packages at main business lacked complete ingredient labels.

April 28

Chick-fil-A Branson food truck, Taney County

  • No violations.

Chinese Chef, 3029 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Dvine Deli and Wine, 3522 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

London Calling truck, 4228 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Max Orient, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Panera Bread, 2535 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Dishwashing sink was fixed.
  • No new violations.

Red Lobster #0063, 2141 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous food items on server expo line not being held at 41° or below. Sour cream tested at 50-54° and cheese at 44-45°.
    • Vanilla yogurt mix in beer cooler not being held at or below 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Noodles cooling covered in the walk-in cooler. Should not be covered.

Springfield Southside Seniors, 2215 S. Fremont Ave.

  • No violations.

Tinga Tacos mobile unit, 308 W. McDaniel St.

  • No violations.