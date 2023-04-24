GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes mouse droppings and improperly labeled strip club cheese.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 17-21:
April 17
Boys & Girls Bluc Musgrave Unit, 720 S. Park Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Mouse droppings found in storage room.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Temperature gauge on dish machine rinse cycle not accurate.
Casa Bella II, 300 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed eating in food preparation area.
- Dish machine sanitizing solution was too weak.
Cashew Chef, 1731 S. Enterprise Ave.
- No violations.
Fazolis #5077, 2137 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice scoop found buried in the ice.
FD’s Grillhouse, 245 E. Monastery St.
- Priority violations:
- Vegetable slicer and cutting boards unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Fans in cooler, walk-in cooler door and ceiling grates in fry area unclean.
H-N-H Chinese Restaurant, 307 E. Proctor Rd., Willard
- Priority violations:
- Staff observed eating in food preparation area.
- A few potentially hazardous food items in walk-in refrigerator not labeled with “use-by” dates.
- Staff observed washing and rinsing dishes but not sanitizing.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Facility indicated they were using “time as a control” technique, but deep-fried chicken on prep line did not have labels.
- Two plastic pans being stored in hand sink.
- Three unshielded fluorescent light bulbs in kitchen.
- Doors to walk-in refrigerator unclean.
Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver, 240 N. West Bypass
- Nonpriority violations:
- No beard restaurant on manager preparing food.
Logan-Rogersville Primary School, 512 S. Sentry Dr., Rogersville
- Priority violations:
- Ice machine unclean.
Mama Jean’s – Swig Coffee Bar & Deli, 1110 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or below 41°
- Ice machines found unclean.
- Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or above 135°.
Scramblers, 1131 E. Republic Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Springhouse Village Springfield East, 3877 E. Farm Rd. 132
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous food (pico de gallo) past the “use by” date.
Subway #29107, 4118 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Texas Roadhouse, 255 E. Monastery St.
- No violations.
April 18
City Butcher, 3650 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- One return air vent and an area of ceiling behind smokers unclean.
Crazy Hats, 1611 N. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Soda gun holder at bar unclean.
- Inside of kitchen microwave unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Pest control devices found full.
- Ceiling tiles missing in kitchen.
- Equipment no longer needed for the operation or working.
- Fron and side exterior doors allow daylight along the bottom.
El Rincon, 306 E. Commercial St.
- No violations.
Go Burrito, 2100 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Salsa at cold salsa bar tested above 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Vent hood filers have build-up of grease.
Lake Country Soccer Dome, 2334 E. Pythian St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple drink cases being stored directly on the floor of dry storage room.
- Several ceiling tiles missing in the dry storage room.
Lake Country Soccer East Park Concessions, 2331 E. Pythian St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple ceiling tiles missing in the dry storage area and front of house.
Lake Country Soccer West Park Concessions, 2334 E. Pythian St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Box of nacho cheese being stored on the floor.
Neighborhood Super Mercado DBA Wommack’s, 1130 N. Grant Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee left kitchen area to wash dishes and then return and put on gloves without washing hands.
Neighborhood Super Mercado Grocery & Meat DBA Wommacks, 1130 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Rice House Restaurant, 625 S. Kimbrough Ave.
- Restaurant has until May 2 to fix cooler issues.
- Priority violations:
- Fried chicken tested at 84° in tub stored at room temperature. Employee said they cooked chicken at noon. Inspection held at 2:37 p.m.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walk-in cooler tested at 42-45°. Fans not functional. Foods should be held at 41° or below.
April 19
Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #0136, 735 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Craft Sushi #2, 1282 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Echelon Coffee, 2407 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener blade and nozzle on hit water dispenser unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ceiling vent and emergency light over prep table and area unclean.
- No sanitizer test kit available.
Hardees, 3465 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- A few food items had improper time documentation.
- Mop sink had peeling paint and kitchen floor had badly eroded grout.
- Floor of walk-in refrigerator and shelving in dry storage areas unclean.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1808 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Leong’s Asian Diner, 1540 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- No chlorine in dishwashing machine.
- Prep cooler holding potententially hazardous foods (chicken, beef and shrimp) at 44°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Grease build-up found on low-boy cooler and on sides and equipment in the area.
- Rice spatula stored in water at 59°. Should be stored in water above 136° or in clean container.
Max Orient, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Mouse droppings found under soda fountain machine cabinet and dry storage area in kitchen.
- Bourbon chicken held at 128°. Should be 135° or above.
- Containers stored unclean with food debris on them.
- Cabbage in the prep cooler on the cook line held at 47-50°. Should be held at or below 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Broken floor tiles in kitchen area holding water.
Sno Bubble Tea, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°. Milk held at 44°, boba at 45°.
- Cooked tapioca boba pearls tested at 78°. Should be at or above 135°.
Wendy’s #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Chocolate Frosty machine still out of service.
- No violations.
April 20
5 Spice China Grill, 2058 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sanitizer kits expired.
- Raw beef on prep table with raw ready-to-eat foods.
Casa Bella II, 300 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Centerfold Bar, Grill, Cabaret, 2800 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Various cheeses and sliced potatoes in walk-in cooler did not have a “use by” date.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Three-vat sink had a leaky pipe.
Char, 1620 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violation:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods in prep coolers not being held at or below 41°.
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler found above 41°.
- Can opener, fruit slicer, meat slicer and other food contact surface unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floors, walls, handles on coolers and fans in coolers unclean.
Jeanie’s Restaurant, 1692 E. U.S. Highway 60, Republic
- Priority violations:
- Not enough sanitizer in three-vat sink.
Mexican Villa, 1408 S. National Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No paper towels at hand sink in back building prep area.
Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 3342 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
PKD Venue & Cafe, 7330 W. Farm Road 170, Republic
- Priority violations:
- Foods held at temps above 41° in the refrigerator.
Qdoba Mexican Grill,401 S. Kimbrough Ave.
- No violations.
Repmo Burger Co., 558 E. Harrison St., Republic
- Nonpriority violations:
- Leak on hot water side of hand sink.
- A bowl used to dispense flour and rim handled by employees is touching the flood. Scoop needed.
Republic Early Child, 318 E. Hines St., Republic
- No violations.
Republic Schofield Elementary, 235 E. Anderson St., Republic
- No violations.
Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant, 1250 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or below 41°.
- Utensils, cutting boards, ice machine and can opener unclean.
- Multiple prepared potentially hazardous foods not date-labeled.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walls and shelves unclean.
The Barnhouse Event Center – Kitchen, 5484 W. Sunshine St., Brookline
- Priority violations:
- Raw beef stored over eggs and dressing in reach-in cooler.
- Three-vat sink is not draining. Standing dirty water observed in all three vats.
The Grotto, 301 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
April 21
DNA, 2253 E. Olive Ct.
- No violations.
Eagle Stop, 652 S. Hunt Rd., Willard
- Nonpriority violations:
- A few bags of chips were sitting in the hand sink.
- Condensation line outside of walk-in refrigerator is leaking and running back into the refrigerator.
Godfather’s Pizza, 1832 S. Old Ingram Mill Rd.
- No violations.
K Fried Chicken, 3050 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Mama Jean’s – Swig Coffee Bar & Deli, 1110 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Sonic Drive-In, 1630 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Observed multiple chili bags thawed out on the counter. Potentially hazardous foods should be thawed submerged under running water or in refrigeration 41° or lower.
The Farmhouse Bar & Grill, 125 W. Main St, Ash Grove.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sink was blocked by trash can and other items.
- Gap observed under back door that could allow pests.
Yum Yum Bowl, 706 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Open drink observed in food preparation area in kitchen. Drinks need a lid and straw.