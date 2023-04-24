GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes mouse droppings and improperly labeled strip club cheese.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 17-21:

April 17

Boys & Girls Bluc Musgrave Unit, 720 S. Park Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Mouse droppings found in storage room.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Temperature gauge on dish machine rinse cycle not accurate.

Casa Bella II, 300 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee observed eating in food preparation area.
    • Dish machine sanitizing solution was too weak.

Cashew Chef, 1731 S. Enterprise Ave.

  • No violations.

Fazolis #5077, 2137 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ice scoop found buried in the ice.

FD’s Grillhouse, 245 E. Monastery St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Vegetable slicer and cutting boards unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Fans in cooler, walk-in cooler door and ceiling grates in fry area unclean.

H-N-H Chinese Restaurant, 307 E. Proctor Rd., Willard

  • Priority violations:
    • Staff observed eating in food preparation area.
    • A few potentially hazardous food items in walk-in refrigerator not labeled with “use-by” dates.
    • Staff observed washing and rinsing dishes but not sanitizing.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Facility indicated they were using “time as a control” technique, but deep-fried chicken on prep line did not have labels.
    • Two plastic pans being stored in hand sink.
    • Three unshielded fluorescent light bulbs in kitchen.
    • Doors to walk-in refrigerator unclean.

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver, 240 N. West Bypass

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No beard restaurant on manager preparing food.

Logan-Rogersville Primary School, 512 S. Sentry Dr., Rogersville

  • Priority violations:
    • Ice machine unclean.

Mama Jean’s – Swig Coffee Bar & Deli, 1110 E. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or below 41°
    • Ice machines found unclean.
    • Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or above 135°.

Scramblers, 1131 E. Republic Rd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Springhouse Village Springfield East, 3877 E. Farm Rd. 132

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous food (pico de gallo) past the “use by” date.

Subway #29107, 4118 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Texas Roadhouse, 255 E. Monastery St.

  • No violations.

April 18

City Butcher, 3650 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • One return air vent and an area of ceiling behind smokers unclean.

Crazy Hats, 1611 N. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Soda gun holder at bar unclean.
    • Inside of kitchen microwave unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Pest control devices found full.
    • Ceiling tiles missing in kitchen.
    • Equipment no longer needed for the operation or working.
    • Fron and side exterior doors allow daylight along the bottom.

El Rincon, 306 E. Commercial St.

  • No violations.

Go Burrito, 2100 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Salsa at cold salsa bar tested above 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Vent hood filers have build-up of grease.

Lake Country Soccer Dome, 2334 E. Pythian St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple drink cases being stored directly on the floor of dry storage room.
    • Several ceiling tiles missing in the dry storage room.

Lake Country Soccer East Park Concessions, 2331 E. Pythian St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple ceiling tiles missing in the dry storage area and front of house.

Lake Country Soccer West Park Concessions, 2334 E. Pythian St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Box of nacho cheese being stored on the floor.

Neighborhood Super Mercado DBA Wommack’s, 1130 N. Grant Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee left kitchen area to wash dishes and then return and put on gloves without washing hands.

Neighborhood Super Mercado Grocery & Meat DBA Wommacks, 1130 N. Grant Ave.

  • No violations.

Rice House Restaurant, 625 S. Kimbrough Ave.

  • Restaurant has until May 2 to fix cooler issues.
  • Priority violations:
    • Fried chicken tested at 84° in tub stored at room temperature. Employee said they cooked chicken at noon. Inspection held at 2:37 p.m.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Walk-in cooler tested at 42-45°. Fans not functional. Foods should be held at 41° or below.

April 19

Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant #0136, 735 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Craft Sushi #2, 1282 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Echelon Coffee, 2407 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener blade and nozzle on hit water dispenser unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ceiling vent and emergency light over prep table and area unclean.
    • No sanitizer test kit available.

Hardees, 3465 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • A few food items had improper time documentation.
    • Mop sink had peeling paint and kitchen floor had badly eroded grout.
    • Floor of walk-in refrigerator and shelving in dry storage areas unclean.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1808 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Leong’s Asian Diner, 1540 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • No chlorine in dishwashing machine.
    • Prep cooler holding potententially hazardous foods (chicken, beef and shrimp) at 44°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Grease build-up found on low-boy cooler and on sides and equipment in the area.
    • Rice spatula stored in water at 59°. Should be stored in water above 136° or in clean container.

Max Orient, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Mouse droppings found under soda fountain machine cabinet and dry storage area in kitchen.
    • Bourbon chicken held at 128°. Should be 135° or above.
    • Containers stored unclean with food debris on them.
    • Cabbage in the prep cooler on the cook line held at 47-50°. Should be held at or below 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Broken floor tiles in kitchen area holding water.

Sno Bubble Tea, 2825 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°. Milk held at 44°, boba at 45°.
    • Cooked tapioca boba pearls tested at 78°. Should be at or above 135°.

Wendy’s #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Chocolate Frosty machine still out of service.
  • No violations.

April 20

5 Spice China Grill, 2058 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sanitizer kits expired.
    • Raw beef on prep table with raw ready-to-eat foods.

Casa Bella II, 300 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Centerfold Bar, Grill, Cabaret, 2800 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Various cheeses and sliced potatoes in walk-in cooler did not have a “use by” date.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Three-vat sink had a leaky pipe.

Char, 1620 E. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violation:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods in prep coolers not being held at or below 41°.
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler found above 41°.
    • Can opener, fruit slicer, meat slicer and other food contact surface unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Floors, walls, handles on coolers and fans in coolers unclean.

Jeanie’s Restaurant, 1692 E. U.S. Highway 60, Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Not enough sanitizer in three-vat sink.

Mexican Villa, 1408 S. National Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No paper towels at hand sink in back building prep area.

Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 3342 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

PKD Venue & Cafe, 7330 W. Farm Road 170, Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Foods held at temps above 41° in the refrigerator.

Qdoba Mexican Grill,401 S. Kimbrough Ave.

  • No violations.

Repmo Burger Co., 558 E. Harrison St., Republic

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Leak on hot water side of hand sink.
    • A bowl used to dispense flour and rim handled by employees is touching the flood. Scoop needed.

Republic Early Child, 318 E. Hines St., Republic

  • No violations.

Republic Schofield Elementary, 235 E. Anderson St., Republic

  • No violations.

Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant, 1250 E. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or below 41°.
    • Utensils, cutting boards, ice machine and can opener unclean.
    • Multiple prepared potentially hazardous foods not date-labeled.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Walls and shelves unclean.

The Barnhouse Event Center – Kitchen, 5484 W. Sunshine St., Brookline

  • Priority violations:
    • Raw beef stored over eggs and dressing in reach-in cooler.
    • Three-vat sink is not draining. Standing dirty water observed in all three vats.

The Grotto, 301 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

April 21

DNA, 2253 E. Olive Ct.

  • No violations.

Eagle Stop, 652 S. Hunt Rd., Willard

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • A few bags of chips were sitting in the hand sink.
    • Condensation line outside of walk-in refrigerator is leaking and running back into the refrigerator.

Godfather’s Pizza, 1832 S. Old Ingram Mill Rd.

  • No violations.

K Fried Chicken, 3050 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Mama Jean’s – Swig Coffee Bar & Deli, 1110 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Sonic Drive-In, 1630 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Observed multiple chili bags thawed out on the counter. Potentially hazardous foods should be thawed submerged under running water or in refrigeration 41° or lower.

The Farmhouse Bar & Grill, 125 W. Main St, Ash Grove.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hand sink was blocked by trash can and other items.
    • Gap observed under back door that could allow pests.

Yum Yum Bowl, 706 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Open drink observed in food preparation area in kitchen. Drinks need a lid and straw.