SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes a restaurant that had to shut down for a day due to potentially dangerous repeat violations.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Last week’s Springfield restaurant health code violations, March 20-24

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 10-14:

April 10

Archie’s Lounge, 1817 E. Grand St.

  • No violations.

Bambino’s Cafe & Bake Shop, 2810 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43° and prep cooler holding at 52°. Should be 41° or below. Repeat offense.
    • Chlorine sanitizer was too strong in three-vat sink.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Cart in kitchen with cooking spices, mixes, etc. has grease build-up.

Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Restaurant closed for 24 hours due to violations. Reinspection to occur on the following day to ensure compliance.
  • Priority violations:
    • Fried chicken sitting on counter tested at 71°.
    • Egg rolls on counter tested at 72°, crab rangoons at 69° and noodles on steam wells in bowls at 111°.
    • Multiple food items, including noodles, fried chicken, crab rangoon and egg rolls not date-marked.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Large build-up of grease on floor beside fryer, on hood and hood fire suppressant nozzles above wok station.
    • Employee observed washing a bowl used for food in employee hand-washing sink.

El Maguey, 631 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Knives and can opener unclean.
    • Raw chicken stored above raw beef in walk-in cooler.
    • Employee observed unscrewing a cap and taking a drink from a water bottle in a food prep area.

McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Sandwich cooler not running at 41° or lower. Potentially hazardous foods inside tested at 45-51°. A re-inspection was scheduled to occur on April 13, but it either did not happen or was not entered into the system.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Paper towel dispenser non-operational and had a sign that said “DO NOT USE.” A similar sign was found on Dec. 8.
    • Kitchen floor found badly pitted. This is a repeat offense.

Panera Bread, 4100 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hot water in restrooms not hot enough.

Pasta Express, 3250 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener, ice machine and food storage bins unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Vents, floors and ceiling tiles unclean.

Waffle House #1231, 4128 S. National Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Deflector in ice machine unclean.

Whole Hog Cafe, 2731 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Daylight visible along bottom of the front doors and kitchen exterior door. Repeat violation.
    • Kitchen hand sink did not have paper towels.
    • Hand sink by dish area and service line found damaged.
    • Area around soda nozzle on soda machine unclean.

Wings Etc., 2651 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Vegetable dicer found unclean.
    • Dish machine sanitizer concentration too low.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Daylight visible along bottom of back exterior door in kitchen and side exterior door in dining area.

April 11

Bao Bao Chinese Bistro, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43°, prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 52°. Repeat offense.
    • Chlorine sanitizer too strong in three-vat sink.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Cart in kitchen with cooking spices, mixes, etc. found with grease build-up.

Cash Saver Grocery and Produce, 2650 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Bottles of bleach above beverages in warehouse area.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Excessive ice buildup on floor in walk-in freezer.
    • No hand soap at sink in customer restroom.

Cash Saver Meat Shop, 2650 W. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Two large blue open containers of frozen meat being displayed without being under refrigeration and were partially thawed.
    • A few areas of coving found not secured to the wall in the meat shop.

Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • The restaurant was approved to reopen after a reinspection. Educational visits to begin next week.
  • No new violations.

Fast-N-Friendly/Railroad Station Inc., 2341 W. Division St.

  • Priority violations:
    • A few boxes of corndogs and burritos found in walk-in refrigerators without “use by” dates.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Facility had ice that was bagged on premises that lacked being marked with their location.

Glendale Baseball Concession, 2727 S. Ingram Mill Rd.

  • No violations.

Golden Estates, 1134 W. Norton Rd.

  • No violations.

Hillcrest Baseball Shack, 3319 N. Grant Ave.

  • No violations.

Hillcrest Soccer & Football Booster Club, 3319 N. Grant Ave.

  • No violations.

Kickapoo High School Baseball Concession, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.

  • No violations.

Marty’s Sports Bar, 3322 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods in reach-in cooler not properly date-marked.
    • Utensils being stored unclean in container.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Open employee drink found in food preparation area. Should have a lid and straw.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2631 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Skully’s, 1427 E. Cherry St.

  • No violations.

Subway #2567, 1120 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Walmart #0138 Bakery, 1923 E. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

Walmart #0138 Retail & Produce, 1923 E. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple dented cans found on customer shelves in multiple aisles.

April 12

Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2118 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Casey’s General Store #3871, 3661 W. Sunshine St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Horrmann Meats, 1537 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Hy-Vee Deli Kitchen/Club Room, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

La Paloma Mexican Grill, 1425 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee observed picking up cooked steak with tongs and then proceed to touch the steak with his bare hands to place it in a serving tin.
    • Bar cooler tested at 49°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Raw chicken stored above beef steaks. Raw ground beef stored above raw fish.
    • Three-vat sink has a leak.

McDonald’s #6061, 4101 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Shanghai Inn, 1937 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Box of straws found on the floor.

Sonic Drive-In Republic, 790 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Cheese held on ice at 56°.
    • Open bags and boxes of chili, hot dogs and corn dogs not date-marked.

Springfield Family Restaurant, 2222 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Hand sprayer in dish pit sink stored directly in a bucket of soupy water.

Steak ‘N Shake, 3755 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Steak ‘N Shake, 3247 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Willard Orchard Hills Elementary, 4594 W. Farm Rd. 140

  • Priority violations:
    • Chicken and broccoli held at 125° and 122° in warming oven.

April 13

Bambino’s Cafe & Bake Shop, 2810 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Bao Bao Chinese Bistro, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Cashew Station, 620 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2237 E. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Coleslaw and cheese held in walk-in cooler without proper date labels.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ceiling vents unclean.
    • Broken or missing floor tiles observed.

Krackin Cajun Seafood House, 3644 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Box of potatoes found sitting on the floor in dry storage.

Panera Bread, 1570 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Pineapple Whip, 1517 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.

Scramblers, 1131 E. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Walk-in refrigerator running warm. Milk tested at 43° and cheese at 44°. A re-inspection to check the refrigerator was scheduled for April 17.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Front and tracts in double-door glass refrigerator unclean.
    • Hand sink was blocked by a large fan.

April 14

Fair Grove Elementary School, 132 N. Main St., Fair Grove

  • No violations.

Mark Twain School, 2352 S. Weaver Ave.

  • No violations.

Peking House, 3108 E. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Rice tested at 51°.
    • Raw beef stored above cooked chicken.

Save-A-Lot Foods – Meat/Retail, 1117 E. Commercial St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Mops found stored in mop bucket.
    • Sanitizer test strips expired.
    • Low hot water pressure on hand wash sink in meat-cutting room.

Wendy’s #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Chocolate Frosty mix in bulk tank tested at 50°. It was taken out of service. A reinspection is scheduled for April 19.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • A hose attached at map sink and no black flor preventer observed.
    • Number of boxes of single-service items sitting on floor.