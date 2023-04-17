SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes a restaurant that had to shut down for a day due to potentially dangerous repeat violations.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 10-14:
April 10
Archie’s Lounge, 1817 E. Grand St.
- No violations.
Bambino’s Cafe & Bake Shop, 2810 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43° and prep cooler holding at 52°. Should be 41° or below. Repeat offense.
- Chlorine sanitizer was too strong in three-vat sink.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Cart in kitchen with cooking spices, mixes, etc. has grease build-up.
Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Restaurant closed for 24 hours due to violations. Reinspection to occur on the following day to ensure compliance.
- Priority violations:
- Fried chicken sitting on counter tested at 71°.
- Egg rolls on counter tested at 72°, crab rangoons at 69° and noodles on steam wells in bowls at 111°.
- Multiple food items, including noodles, fried chicken, crab rangoon and egg rolls not date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Large build-up of grease on floor beside fryer, on hood and hood fire suppressant nozzles above wok station.
- Employee observed washing a bowl used for food in employee hand-washing sink.
El Maguey, 631 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Knives and can opener unclean.
- Raw chicken stored above raw beef in walk-in cooler.
- Employee observed unscrewing a cap and taking a drink from a water bottle in a food prep area.
McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Sandwich cooler not running at 41° or lower. Potentially hazardous foods inside tested at 45-51°. A re-inspection was scheduled to occur on April 13, but it either did not happen or was not entered into the system.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Paper towel dispenser non-operational and had a sign that said “DO NOT USE.” A similar sign was found on Dec. 8.
- Kitchen floor found badly pitted. This is a repeat offense.
Panera Bread, 4100 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hot water in restrooms not hot enough.
Pasta Express, 3250 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener, ice machine and food storage bins unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Vents, floors and ceiling tiles unclean.
Waffle House #1231, 4128 S. National Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Deflector in ice machine unclean.
Whole Hog Cafe, 2731 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Daylight visible along bottom of the front doors and kitchen exterior door. Repeat violation.
- Kitchen hand sink did not have paper towels.
- Hand sink by dish area and service line found damaged.
- Area around soda nozzle on soda machine unclean.
Wings Etc., 2651 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Vegetable dicer found unclean.
- Dish machine sanitizer concentration too low.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Daylight visible along bottom of back exterior door in kitchen and side exterior door in dining area.
April 11
Bao Bao Chinese Bistro, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Priority violations:
- Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43°, prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 52°. Repeat offense.
- Chlorine sanitizer too strong in three-vat sink.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Cart in kitchen with cooking spices, mixes, etc. found with grease build-up.
Cash Saver Grocery and Produce, 2650 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Bottles of bleach above beverages in warehouse area.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Excessive ice buildup on floor in walk-in freezer.
- No hand soap at sink in customer restroom.
Cash Saver Meat Shop, 2650 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Two large blue open containers of frozen meat being displayed without being under refrigeration and were partially thawed.
- A few areas of coving found not secured to the wall in the meat shop.
Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.
- The restaurant was approved to reopen after a reinspection. Educational visits to begin next week.
- No new violations.
Fast-N-Friendly/Railroad Station Inc., 2341 W. Division St.
- Priority violations:
- A few boxes of corndogs and burritos found in walk-in refrigerators without “use by” dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Facility had ice that was bagged on premises that lacked being marked with their location.
Glendale Baseball Concession, 2727 S. Ingram Mill Rd.
- No violations.
Golden Estates, 1134 W. Norton Rd.
- No violations.
Hillcrest Baseball Shack, 3319 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Hillcrest Soccer & Football Booster Club, 3319 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Kickapoo High School Baseball Concession, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.
- No violations.
Marty’s Sports Bar, 3322 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods in reach-in cooler not properly date-marked.
- Utensils being stored unclean in container.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Open employee drink found in food preparation area. Should have a lid and straw.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2631 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Skully’s, 1427 E. Cherry St.
- No violations.
Subway #2567, 1120 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Walmart #0138 Bakery, 1923 E. Kearney St.
- No violations.
Walmart #0138 Retail & Produce, 1923 E. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple dented cans found on customer shelves in multiple aisles.
April 12
Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2118 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Casey’s General Store #3871, 3661 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Horrmann Meats, 1537 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Hy-Vee Deli Kitchen/Club Room, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
La Paloma Mexican Grill, 1425 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed picking up cooked steak with tongs and then proceed to touch the steak with his bare hands to place it in a serving tin.
- Bar cooler tested at 49°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Raw chicken stored above beef steaks. Raw ground beef stored above raw fish.
- Three-vat sink has a leak.
McDonald’s #6061, 4101 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Shanghai Inn, 1937 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Box of straws found on the floor.
Sonic Drive-In Republic, 790 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic
- Priority violations:
- Cheese held on ice at 56°.
- Open bags and boxes of chili, hot dogs and corn dogs not date-marked.
Springfield Family Restaurant, 2222 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Hand sprayer in dish pit sink stored directly in a bucket of soupy water.
Steak ‘N Shake, 3755 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Steak ‘N Shake, 3247 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Willard Orchard Hills Elementary, 4594 W. Farm Rd. 140
- Priority violations:
- Chicken and broccoli held at 125° and 122° in warming oven.
April 13
Bambino’s Cafe & Bake Shop, 2810 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Bao Bao Chinese Bistro, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Cashew Station, 620 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2237 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Coleslaw and cheese held in walk-in cooler without proper date labels.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ceiling vents unclean.
- Broken or missing floor tiles observed.
Krackin Cajun Seafood House, 3644 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Box of potatoes found sitting on the floor in dry storage.
Panera Bread, 1570 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Pineapple Whip, 1517 W. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
Scramblers, 1131 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Walk-in refrigerator running warm. Milk tested at 43° and cheese at 44°. A re-inspection to check the refrigerator was scheduled for April 17.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Front and tracts in double-door glass refrigerator unclean.
- Hand sink was blocked by a large fan.
April 14
Fair Grove Elementary School, 132 N. Main St., Fair Grove
- No violations.
Mark Twain School, 2352 S. Weaver Ave.
- No violations.
Peking House, 3108 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Rice tested at 51°.
- Raw beef stored above cooked chicken.
Save-A-Lot Foods – Meat/Retail, 1117 E. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mops found stored in mop bucket.
- Sanitizer test strips expired.
- Low hot water pressure on hand wash sink in meat-cutting room.
Wendy’s #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Chocolate Frosty mix in bulk tank tested at 50°. It was taken out of service. A reinspection is scheduled for April 19.
- Nonpriority violations:
- A hose attached at map sink and no black flor preventer observed.
- Number of boxes of single-service items sitting on floor.