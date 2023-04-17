SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes a restaurant that had to shut down for a day due to potentially dangerous repeat violations.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from April 10-14:

April 10

Archie’s Lounge, 1817 E. Grand St.

No violations.

Bambino’s Cafe & Bake Shop, 2810 E. Battlefield Rd.

Priority violations: Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43° and prep cooler holding at 52°. Should be 41° or below. Repeat offense. Chlorine sanitizer was too strong in three-vat sink.

Nonpriority violations: Cart in kitchen with cooking spices, mixes, etc. has grease build-up.



Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.

Restaurant closed for 24 hours due to violations. Reinspection to occur on the following day to ensure compliance.

Priority violations: Fried chicken sitting on counter tested at 71°. Egg rolls on counter tested at 72°, crab rangoons at 69° and noodles on steam wells in bowls at 111°. Multiple food items, including noodles, fried chicken, crab rangoon and egg rolls not date-marked.

Nonpriority violations: Large build-up of grease on floor beside fryer, on hood and hood fire suppressant nozzles above wok station. Employee observed washing a bowl used for food in employee hand-washing sink.



El Maguey, 631 N. Glenstone Ave.

Priority violations: Knives and can opener unclean. Raw chicken stored above raw beef in walk-in cooler. Employee observed unscrewing a cap and taking a drink from a water bottle in a food prep area.



McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.

Priority violations: Sandwich cooler not running at 41° or lower. Potentially hazardous foods inside tested at 45-51°. A re-inspection was scheduled to occur on April 13, but it either did not happen or was not entered into the system.

Nonpriority violations: Paper towel dispenser non-operational and had a sign that said “DO NOT USE.” A similar sign was found on Dec. 8. Kitchen floor found badly pitted. This is a repeat offense.



Panera Bread, 4100 S. Campbell Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Hot water in restrooms not hot enough.



Pasta Express, 3250 E. Battlefield Rd.

Priority violations: Can opener, ice machine and food storage bins unclean.

Nonpriority violations: Vents, floors and ceiling tiles unclean.



Waffle House #1231, 4128 S. National Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Deflector in ice machine unclean.



Whole Hog Cafe, 2731 N. Glenstone Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Daylight visible along bottom of the front doors and kitchen exterior door. Repeat violation. Kitchen hand sink did not have paper towels. Hand sink by dish area and service line found damaged. Area around soda nozzle on soda machine unclean.



Wings Etc., 2651 N. Glenstone Ave.

Priority violations: Vegetable dicer found unclean. Dish machine sanitizer concentration too low.

Nonpriority violations: Daylight visible along bottom of back exterior door in kitchen and side exterior door in dining area.



April 11

Bao Bao Chinese Bistro, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

Priority violations: Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43°, prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 52°. Repeat offense. Chlorine sanitizer too strong in three-vat sink.

Nonpriority violations: Cart in kitchen with cooking spices, mixes, etc. found with grease build-up.



Cash Saver Grocery and Produce, 2650 W. Kearney St.

Priority violations: Bottles of bleach above beverages in warehouse area.

Nonpriority violations: Excessive ice buildup on floor in walk-in freezer. No hand soap at sink in customer restroom.



Cash Saver Meat Shop, 2650 W. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Two large blue open containers of frozen meat being displayed without being under refrigeration and were partially thawed. A few areas of coving found not secured to the wall in the meat shop.



Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.

The restaurant was approved to reopen after a reinspection. Educational visits to begin next week.

No new violations.

Fast-N-Friendly/Railroad Station Inc., 2341 W. Division St.

Priority violations: A few boxes of corndogs and burritos found in walk-in refrigerators without “use by” dates.

Nonpriority violations: Facility had ice that was bagged on premises that lacked being marked with their location.



Glendale Baseball Concession, 2727 S. Ingram Mill Rd.

No violations.

Golden Estates, 1134 W. Norton Rd.

No violations.

Hillcrest Baseball Shack, 3319 N. Grant Ave.

No violations.

Hillcrest Soccer & Football Booster Club, 3319 N. Grant Ave.

No violations.

Kickapoo High School Baseball Concession, 3710 S. Jefferson Ave.

No violations.

Marty’s Sports Bar, 3322 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Potentially hazardous foods in reach-in cooler not properly date-marked. Utensils being stored unclean in container.

Nonpriority violations: Open employee drink found in food preparation area. Should have a lid and straw.



Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2631 E. Sunshine St.

No violations.

Skully’s, 1427 E. Cherry St.

No violations.

Subway #2567, 1120 S. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

Walmart #0138 Bakery, 1923 E. Kearney St.

No violations.

Walmart #0138 Retail & Produce, 1923 E. Kearney St.

Priority violations: Multiple dented cans found on customer shelves in multiple aisles.



April 12

Amigo’s Mexican Restaurant, 2118 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Casey’s General Store #3871, 3661 W. Sunshine St.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Horrmann Meats, 1537 W. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Hy-Vee Deli Kitchen/Club Room, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

La Paloma Mexican Grill, 1425 W. Battlefield Rd.

Priority violations: Employee observed picking up cooked steak with tongs and then proceed to touch the steak with his bare hands to place it in a serving tin. Bar cooler tested at 49°.

Nonpriority violations: Raw chicken stored above beef steaks. Raw ground beef stored above raw fish. Three-vat sink has a leak.



McDonald’s #6061, 4101 S. Campbell Ave.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Shanghai Inn, 1937 N. Glenstone Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Box of straws found on the floor.



Sonic Drive-In Republic, 790 E. US Highway 60 East, Republic

Priority violations: Cheese held on ice at 56°. Open bags and boxes of chili, hot dogs and corn dogs not date-marked.



Springfield Family Restaurant, 2222 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Hand sprayer in dish pit sink stored directly in a bucket of soupy water.



Steak ‘N Shake, 3755 S. Campbell Ave.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Steak ‘N Shake, 3247 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Willard Orchard Hills Elementary, 4594 W. Farm Rd. 140

Priority violations: Chicken and broccoli held at 125° and 122° in warming oven.



April 13

Bambino’s Cafe & Bake Shop, 2810 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Bao Bao Chinese Bistro, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Cashew Station, 620 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2237 E. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Coleslaw and cheese held in walk-in cooler without proper date labels.

Nonpriority violations: Ceiling vents unclean. Broken or missing floor tiles observed.



Krackin Cajun Seafood House, 3644 S. Campbell Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Box of potatoes found sitting on the floor in dry storage.



Panera Bread, 1570 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Pineapple Whip, 1517 W. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.

Previous violations addressed.

Scramblers, 1131 E. Republic Rd.

Priority violations: Walk-in refrigerator running warm. Milk tested at 43° and cheese at 44°. A re-inspection to check the refrigerator was scheduled for April 17.

Nonpriority violations: Front and tracts in double-door glass refrigerator unclean. Hand sink was blocked by a large fan.



April 14

Fair Grove Elementary School, 132 N. Main St., Fair Grove

No violations.

Mark Twain School, 2352 S. Weaver Ave.

No violations.

Peking House, 3108 E. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Rice tested at 51°. Raw beef stored above cooked chicken.



Save-A-Lot Foods – Meat/Retail, 1117 E. Commercial St.

Nonpriority violations: Mops found stored in mop bucket. Sanitizer test strips expired. Low hot water pressure on hand wash sink in meat-cutting room.



Wendy’s #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.