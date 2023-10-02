GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a place that had to close for a day due to hot water issues and salsa not being kept properly.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from September 25-29:

7 BREW COFFEE – CITY View History

1455 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Handle of ice scoop was stored in a manner where it was directly touching the ice. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

7 BREW DRIVE THRU COFFEE – CITY View History

2317 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 10:56:00 AM – Suspended Permit Reinspection; Result: Approved

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

7 BREW DRIVE THRU COFFEE – CITY View History

2317 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/27/2023 11:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Suspend, Public

Facility permit suspended for hot water issue. (5-103.11)

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Facility hot water temperature at all sinks found at 71F.

Observed: Chemical spray bottles found without labeling. Education given and corrected on site.

Observed: A lot of bees inside the facility. Education given and reinspection set.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 6

Observed: Employee hand washing sink found hot water temperature at 71F.

Observed: Back door was found wide open during the inspection. Education given.

Observed: Ice scoop and handle found directly laying in the ice. Education given

Observed: In use wiping cloths found laying on the counters. Education given.

Observed: Mop found stored in the mop bucket. Education given.

Observed: Three vat sink for washing utensils and equipment hot water temp found at 71F. Education given

ALDI #101 – CITY View History

2847 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 1:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BAIR’S ALL-AMERICAN SPORTS GRILL – REPUBLIC View History

1644 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

9/22/2023 7:41:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. All foods held at proper temperatures.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BISSETT SCHOOL – CITY View History

3014 W CALHOUN ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 11:18:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

They had just received a shipment and had some items that were in process of being put up. No violations observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BOB & IKE’S – CITY View History

1946 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Kitchen area had buildup of dirt and debris on countertops, refrigerators.

BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #272 – CITY View History

2555 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 3:53:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BRICKTOWN BREWERY – CITY View History

2040 E INDEPENDENCE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/29/2023 9:50:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, the make table was properly maintaining temperature.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BRICKTOWN BREWERY – CITY View History

2040 E INDEPENDENCE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/26/2023 5:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The make table not properly cold holding when PHFs were not being held below 41F. Items discarded and a reinspection will be performed.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BROCKRITO – COUNTY View History

38 S MAIN ST FAIR GROVE Map it

9/23/2023 7:53:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Mobile was set up at Fair Grove Heritage Festival. No violations observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BUGSY’S – DREAMER ENTERTAINMENT LLC – CITY View History

2925 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 7:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Daylight is coming through at back door. Door should be tight fitting.

CARRIES – CITY View History

1906 E MEADOWMERE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE #3909 – CITY View History

1525 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 3:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHERRY PICKER PACKAGE & FARE – CITY View History

601 S PICKWICK AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 12:50:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority violation had been corrected prior to re-inspection. Hummus had been cooled properly.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHICAGO CHEESESTEAK COMPANY – CITY View History

303 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/27/2023 3:09:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHINA WOK – CITY View History

334 N WESTBYPASS BYP SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Warm chicken placed in deep bus tubs. Corrected at time of inspection.

Observed: Handles and doors of equipment not clean.

Observed: Cooked broccoli on time control not marked with discard time. Food discarded.

CURLY QUE BBQ – CITY View History

1450 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/27/2023 3:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Banana pudding not being held at or below 41F. (Banana pudding 46F) Pudding was voluntarily discarded. A re-inspection will occur.

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or above 135F in warmer. (Creamy corn 102F, Brisket 121F, Chicken 123F) Items were placed on time control or voluntarily discarded. A re-inspection will occur.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DANCING MULE COFFEE COMPANY – CITY View History

1945 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/29/2023 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Raw shell eggs stored above ready-to-eat food. Corrected on site. Cooler was re-organized.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DON PEDRO GRILL – CITY View History

1224 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

9/22/2023 1:45:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected. All foods held at proper temperature.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EARLY BIRD BREAKFAST PUB – CITY View History

1717 E CHEROKEE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/27/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Potentially hazardous food not being held at or below 41F(Butter 60F). Process of storage was changed and moved to the walk-in. Corrected on site.

Observed: Dish machine chlorine solution testing 0 ppm. Corrected on site. Chlorine solution testing between 50-100 ppm before end of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Floor not clean with food debris build up.

Observed: Food workers not wearing beard restraints. Education was provided. Repeat.

FAIR GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – COUNTY View History

132 N MAIN ST FAIR GROVE Map it

9/29/2023 10:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FAIR GROVE HIGH SCHOOL & MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFETERIA – COUNTY View History

132 N MAIN ST FAIR GROVE Map it

9/29/2023 10:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FAST-N-FRIENDLY #16 – CITY View History

501 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 2:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Deli sub and salad display cooler unable to hold 41F or below. PIC stated she will have fixed ASAP. All food in cooler was voluntarily discarded. Reinspection for cooler required.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Four cans of Frito Dipping mixtures contained severe dents. Education Provided. Cans voluntarily taken off shelves. Corrected on site.

Observed: 2 Door Reach-in Deli Sub Display Cooler unable to hold 41F below. Double hamburger tested at 50F. Deli sub tested at 54F. Ambient air tested at 50F. All food contained in cooler was voluntarily discarded. Education provided. Reinspection required.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FULBRIGHT EARLY CHILDHOOD DEVELOPMENT – CITY View History

3325 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 11:26:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GOLD-N-GLAZE DONUTS – CITY View History

2933 E CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 9:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Grease build-up on the vents and fire suppression system of the fume hood. Required to clean equipment with a frequency to prevent build up.

GRUMPY’S LOUNGE – CITY View History

3455 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/26/2023 4:01:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: No quat test strips for sanitizer, only chlorine test strips available. Person in charge relayed they recently switched sanitizer types. Quat test strips are needed.

Observed: Gap at bottom of back door, daylight is coming through. Door should be tight fitting.

Observed: Ice machine shield has build up of debris. Clean at frequency required by manufacturer.

HARUNO JAPANESE SUSHI BAR & GRILL – CITY View History

3044 S FREMONT AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 11:50:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, the reach-in cooler was properly maintaining temperature.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HORTON SMITH GOLF COURSE – CITY View History

2409 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/29/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43-45F. Items moved to tall reach-in cooler. Cold hold PHFs below 41F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No chlorine test strips available to test chlorine residual for sanitizing ware and utensils.

HUEY MAGOO’S – CITY View History

3352 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HURTS DONUT COMPANY – CITY View History

1231 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 6:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

JERSEY MIKES SUBS – CITY View History

1008 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 4:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #557 – CITY View History

1700 E VALLEY WATER MILL RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Both front entrances, have sunlight shinning through. Exterior doors shall be tight fitting.

LA HACIENDA – CITY View History

1370 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/27/2023 2:46:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Salsa pre-filled in small salsa bowls for customer tables at 59-60F. Salsa in large container on ice bath at 34-36F. Keep salsa in ice bath until service, or if salsa is prefilled move small bowls to the walk-in cooler so salsa stays below 41F until service. Corrected by placing small bowls of salsa into the walk-in cooler.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LAMPLIGHTER INN SOUTH – CITY View History

1772 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/29/2023 9:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41F. (Butter 58F, yogurt 49F, cream cheese 51F, eggs 45F) Items were voluntarily discarded. A re-inspection will occur.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Deep chest freezer in bad repair.

MAX ORIENT – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/27/2023 4:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41F in the prep cooler. (Cabbage 45F, Egg rolls 50F) Egg rolls were voluntarily discarded. A re-inspection will occur.

Observed: Flies landing on food contact surfaces. Bug light was plugged back in to attract them to the light.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Raw shell eggs stored over cooked noodles in the walk-in cooler. Education was given on proper storage of foods.

MCDONALD’S – CITY View History

2811 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 10:41:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

The dish machine was out of service, due to temperature issues. However, facility was using their 3 vat sink and it was set up properly. No violations observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALD’S 33174 – VR BATTLEFIELD, LLC – COUNTY View History

4022 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 8:41:00 AM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MR. GOODCENTS SUBS & PASTAS – CITY View History

3342 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 5:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NEIGHBORHOOD SUPER MERCADO DBA WOMMACK’S – CITY View History

1130 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/26/2023 1:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hand sink in restaurant area is leaking from hot water valve when turned on. PIC stated they will have repairs made. Education Provided.

NEW HOUSE – CITY View History

2744 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 11:30:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. All foods held at proper temperatures.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

OZARK MOUNTAIN POPCORN – CITY View History

1433 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PANERA BREAD – CITY View History

1570 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 5:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPA MURPHY’S TAKE N BAKE PIZZA – CITY View History

4035 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/27/2023 4:13:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPI’S COCINA & CANTINA – REPUBLIC View History

808 S ILLINOIS AVE REPUBLIC Map it

9/22/2023 7:40:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPPO’S PIZZERIA & PUB – CITY View History

900 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 3:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPPY’S PLACE – CITY View History

943 N MAIN AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/26/2023 2:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PARKVIEW H.S. CAFETERIA – CITY View History

516 W MEADOWMERE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PARLOR DOUGHNUTS – CITY View History

1109 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 11:31:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PINEAPPLE WHIP COMMISSARY – CITY View History

1906 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 1:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PITTMAN ELEMENTARY – CITY View History

2934 E BENNETT ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 11:05:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

POPEYE’S #780 – HZ OPS HOLDINGS INC. – CITY View History

3195 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 12:30:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cook’s hand sink has cold water only. Must have hot water minimum of 100F.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 RUBY JEANS – CITY View History

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/26/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee did not have hair restraints on. Education given.

QDOBA MEXICAN GRILL – CITY View History

4127 S KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 1:54:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority and core items corrected: 1. Hot queso and diablo cheese in hot box and steam table above 135F as required. 2. Small prep cooler at service line has been repaired, now holding below 41F as required. 3. Vent hood and vent hood filters have been cleaned.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RAPID ROBERTS #129 – CITY View History

3317 E KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 11:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hand sink being obstructed making it difficult to access. Required hand sinks are accessible at all times to allow proper hand washing. Repeat.

REPUBLIC EAGLE STOP – REPUBLIC View History

2804 N BROOKLINE AVE BROOKLINE Map it

9/22/2023 12:15:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. Foods held at proper temperatures.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER/TENNIS CONCESSION – REPUBLIC View History

4370 S REPMO DR REPUBLIC Map it

9/22/2023 7:28:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

S & L DONUTS – CITY View History

1011 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 12:00:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Education given on physical facility cleaning being routine.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SHADY DELL SCHOOL – CITY View History

2757 E DIVISION ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 11:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SMOOTHIE KING – CITY View History

4406 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/29/2023 10:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted during the inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SONIC DRIVE-IN – CITY View History

210 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 10:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SPRINGFIELD FAMILY RESTAURANT – CITY View History

2222 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 8:45:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All previous cold holding violations were corrected. New cooler installed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ST. GEORGE’S BARBEQUE AND CATERING – CITY View History

3012 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 4:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STARBUCKS COFFEE #50272 – CITY View History

1008 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 4:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STEAK ‘N SHAKE – CITY View History

1158 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/26/2023 2:36:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 5

Observed: Heavy amount of flies and gnats in dish and food prep area in addition to the basement. Contact pest control and eliminate harborage conditions such as wet wiping cloths and soiled non-food contact surfaces that attract pests.

Observed: Quat solution at 100 ppm at auto dispense unit. Container was almost empty. Chemical rep on-site at time of visit, container replaced and residual now at 200-300 ppm quat. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Employee on register put on gloves to handle cheese to place on hamburgers on grill without washing hands first. Corrected on-site. Employee removed gloves and washed hands. Education provided.

Observed: Employee not washing hands before putting on gloves in basement while handling raw hamburger patties. There is no hand sink available in the basement that can only be accessed from the outside. All food preparation must take place near a hand sink in a designated cleaned and sanitized area in the kitchen. Corrected on-site. Employee relocated food preparation upstairs to the kitchen.

Observed: Lettuce on ice bath at prep station number two at 50F. Corrected by placing on time control.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Cutting board on prep cooler is scored. Resurface or replace.

Observed: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment in shake machine area and dish machine area have build up of grease and debris. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent build up.

STEP CHILD LOUNGE – CITY View History

1861 S STEWART AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 1:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Ceiling tiles damaged and also missing.

Observed: Back door not tight fitting.

STUDY HARRY P. SCHOOL – CITY View History

2343 W OLIVE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 12:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SUBWAY – CITY View History

731 N BENTON AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/26/2023 5:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Philly steak at 50F. Philly steak had been prepped more than 3 hours ago. Food was voluntarily discarded by person in charge. Discussed that portioned boats may struggle to maintain temperature because they do not contact cooled bin they are stored in. Employee said they would put food directly in container and use portion scoop.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SUNSHINE NUTRITION – CITY View History

3004 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 3:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Plumbing leaking under the three vat sink.

TACO BELL #015449 – CITY View History

629 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/25/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TEA BAR & BITES – CITY View History

621 S PICKWICK AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 12:30:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority violation had been corrected prior to re-inspection. Cooler was below 41F.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE BARNHOUSE EVENT CENTER – KITCHEN – REPUBLIC View History

5484 W SUNSHINE ST BROOKLINE Map it

9/25/2023 2:28:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE ROOST – CITY View History

2025 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/28/2023 4:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Foods held at temperature above 41F in small prep cooler, cream at 45F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Warm food placed in deep pans.

WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET #3238 DELI – CITY View History

3720 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/29/2023 10:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WEAVER SCHOOL – CITY View History

1461 N DOUGLAS AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/26/2023 11:35:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0