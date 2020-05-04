Board of Aldermen Vote to Reopen Branson

BRANSON, Mo – The Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to remove all local restrictions passed last month on public gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This means residents and businesses in the City of Branson are only required to follow all state requirements from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. Those requirements can be found here: https://governor.mo.gov/show-me-strong-recovery-plan-guidance-and-frequently-asked-questions. This ordinance will go into effect immediately.

I think this area here is governed by common sense.” Bill Skains/ Aldermen

Even with Branson officially ready to open, business owners will still face challenges.

“We’re still looking at 3, 4, 5 weeks away before for me, or maybe longer before there are tourists in town to sell tickets to,” said Clay Cooper, theater owner in Branson.

Cooper says the state guidelines will make it hard for him to reopen.

“There’s one thing on the table where if you have over 10,000 square foot that you’re limited to 10 percent occupancy,” said Cooper. “Well I’m closed at that point because I can’t survive on 120 tickets. And I don’t know if there’s going to be 120 tickets to sell.”

Lisa Marshall, director of Taney County Health Department, said during the meeting there were no positive cases of COVID-19 in their point in time testing last week out of the around 340 people tested.