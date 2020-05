SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Seniors at Ozarks Technical Community College (OTC) can pick up their caps and gowns.

The college is hosting a drive-thru pick up event on May 20 and 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students will be able to receive graduation gear and alumni gifts on the south side of the OTC Bookstore.

OTC’s graduation will be on August 19 at the JQH Arena.