Republic High School holds drive-thru graduation for class of 2020

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Hundreds of Republic High School seniors had the best drive-thru experience of their lives today.

The school held a drive-thru graduation ceremony for the class of 2020.

The line stretched all the way to the back of the school and every time a name was called, every car honked its horn.

This is the moment Maggie Moncado has been waiting for.

“The past few months have been in huge speculation of whether or not we’re gonna have graduation,” Moncado said. “And then here we are, even though the virus has really affected us, we can still overcome it.”

Even in a nontraditional way.

“It’s definitely different, but I think it’s more special for us,” Moncado said. “It’ll be a great memory when we talk to our grandchildren about it.”

Moncado’s mother, Carol, couldn’t be more proud.

“She’s worked hard,” Carol said. “She’s very arts-oriented but she made it through all the other stuff too with flying colors too, but we’re just so proud of her and everything she’s accomplished so far.”

Today’s drive-thru graduation means a lot to the 324 graduates, their parents and even teachers who might be seeing the class of 2020 for the last time.

Holly Goodwin, an art teacher at Republic High School, has a close bond with her students.

Goodwin said the drive-thru was a way to congratulate them in person, instead of over a video or email.

“I feel like they are my kids that are graduating, so this is a really special group because some of them I’ve taught every year every semester for four years,” Goodwin said.

Even though that has come to an end, she encourages students to reach out should they need help or advice.

“I tell all of them that we never stop being your teacher,” Goodwin said. “Like this isn’t an end, I tell all of them to keep in contact with me with everyone. Like I’m there for them no matter what.”