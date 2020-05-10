Ozark High School holds drive-thru graduation for those who can’t attend postponed ceremony

OZARK, Mo. — Seniors from Ozark High School were honored in a drive-thru ceremony.

A stage and backdrop were set up in front of the high school. Students were invited to get out of their car, walk across the stage and have their photo taken with Principal Brownfield.

Graduation speeches and a senior slideshow were even aired on City Link TV this morning.

“It’s very different and it’s not what we are used to,” Senior Jianna Cox said. “But I think it’s a very creative idea. And I’m just glad that everyone can come together and make the best of the situation we are in.”

“It really means a lot,” Senior Jasmine Davidson said. “Especially seeing all my classmates get to walk you know. COVID-19 has put stress on everybody so it’s nice to see everyone smiling and happy.”

A traditional commencement ceremony will be held in August at the JQH Arena, but today’s drive-thru was held to honor the 40 or so students who won’t be able to attend.