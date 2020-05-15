Local seniors talk about how the COVID pandemic impacted their senior year

OZARK, Mo. — The class of 2020 is one like no other.

“A little bit but it’s different for everybody else’s experience but, there’s not much we can do,” senior Sofia Debbaut said.

Like many students across America, the seniors here at Ozark high had a cap and gown drive-through. There was also a drive-through graduation ceremony the actual graduation won’t happen until August.

“A lot of us are kind of sad about it and a lot of us don’t get those two months that we missed back,” senior Lauren Dahle said. “And it’s just something that we will always remember that our senior year was taken from us.”

Some students are upset the COVID pandemic impacted their lives. Others are taking it in stride and looking forward to the future.

“You know its very memorable so in a way, it’s almost like I don’t want to say an honor but its kind of fun to have to have like the weird senior year,” senior Madeline Carpenter said. “I mean but its sad too. You know, a lot of emotions.”

Teachers, staff and administrators worked diligently to keep their students on track from a far.

“I’ve really been overwhelmed during this time of our alternative instruction just by the number of emails I received by students who miss their teachers or just miss the school, you know miss being around their friends,” Ozark High School principal Jeremy Brownfield said. “Its been really nice to see the students really appreciate what goes on inside the walls here.”

“Its just kind of sad because it kinda like hit out of nowhere,” Dahle said. “I left a few days before spring break and I didn’t know that it would be my last day so its just kind of a shock to everybody.”

The students look forward to the future and pursuing their college dream. The class of 2020 will be one to follow.

