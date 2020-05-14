Drury faculty host Zoom celebration for graduates

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- This week marks the ending of the spring semester for students at Drury University, and to normally close the year out, graduations are held. Still, this year Drury faculty are getting creative on how to end the year officially.

Mike Brothers with Drury University says that Drury faculty have been holding department-specific celebrations this week for their students. One of the celebrations held Thursday night was with the School of Education and Child Development.

We are so proud of all of our graduates this spring: You overcame a challenging and unexpected circumstance and prevailed! We can't wait to see what a wonderful difference you will make! — Drury Education (@DrurySECD) May 14, 2020

Dr. Shannon Cuff, the department dean, says the department is hosting an informal Zoom call to celebrate the graduates in the department.

“Normally, of course, we would do that at commencement, but we wanted an opportunity to speak to them directly to have them share favorite memories or messages with us. I think it’s important to the students because they miss each other for one thing. Drury University is a tight-knit community,” says Cuff.

During the Zoom chat, students talked about some of their achievements, new teaching jobs, and memories from the semester, giving thanks to the staff on the call. Cuff says she sent the invite to everyone in the department, about 50 to 60 faculty and students.

“These folks have worked hard to be teachers or to be better teachers. That recognition is deserved, and we’re really happy to do it the best way that we can,” says Cuff.

Students in the School of Education and Child Development department include undergraduates and grad school students in Springfield and at the Drury University St. Robert campus.