Graduate Together Ozarks
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Young singer writes song for brother and other 2020 graduates
Video
Central Arkansas high school puts graduation on the big screen
Video
Area teachers share special messages to the class of 2020
Video
Local college hosts event for seniors to pick up caps and gowns
Video
Nixa Superintendent able to give his son a diploma despite COVID-19
Video
More GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS Headlines
These Springfield seniors kept perfect attendance throughout high school
Video
Ash Grove seniors get special sendoff along Highway 160
Video
Nixa holds special graduation for those joining the military
Video
Local seniors talk about how the COVID pandemic impacted their senior year
Video
Local college students celebrate their graduation
Video
Drury faculty host Zoom celebration for graduates
Video
A blast from the past; KOLR10’s grad photos
Ozark High School holds drive-thru graduation for those who can’t attend postponed ceremony
Video
Republic High School holds drive-thru graduation for class of 2020
Video
Monett High School seniors recognized with a caravan
Video
