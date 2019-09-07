Governor Parson planning a big announcement during the weekend

Mo. — We’re gearing up for a major campaign announcement from Governor Mike Parson.

During the first weekend of September, Gov. Parson will return home to Bolivar to speak at the high school in the afternoon.

Officially, we don’t know what the announcement is about, but it’s likely his formal kickoff to run for governor in 2020.

Although Gov. Parson is in the office right now, because he took over for former governor Eric Greitens last year, he has to campaign to keep his job.

Currently, he’s got two major candidates running against him.

State Rep. Jim Neely is a Republican from Clinton County who is hoping to win the GOP ticket.

And state Auditor Nicole Galloway is the front runner for the Democrats.

KOLR10 will be covering the event and will have a full report on Sunday, September 8.