Mickelson to tee off today for PGA Champions event in Missouri

Phil Mickelson refers to his notes as he walks up onto the 14th green during the second round of the Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC Boston, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Norton, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(Missourinet)– Phil Mickelson is playing at Ozarks National in Ridgedale this week part of the senior circuit. Mickelson missed the cut this past week and failed to advance in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, but instead of taking a break, Mickelson will play in this week’s champions event. The 54-hole event is the second in nine days at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge.

This will be Mickelson’s debut on the PGA Champions.

“I feel like coming into this week I’ve been playing really well at home. I was excited to play, I feel like I’ve been playing decent, so I want to play,” Mickelson said Friday after his second round at THE NORTHERN TRUST. “I really want to play golf, and that will give me a chance to play three competitive rounds.”

Mickelson has won 44 PGA Tour events – ranking ninth all-time – and five major championships, including three Masters, one Open championship and one PGA Championship.