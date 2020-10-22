2020 Zozo Championship tee times, pairings: Complete schedule for Tiger Woods, field in Round 1

Justin Thomas, of the United States, and Tiger Woods, of the United States, walk off the second tee during the first round of the US Open Golf Championship, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mamaroneck, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

CALIFORNIA (CBS SPORTS) — Tiger Woods returns to the event where he last won on the PGA Tour last year to headline a star-studded field at this week’s Zozo Championship in California. Woods took a month off from competition after missing the cut at the U.S. Open in mid-September. Round 1 on Thursday marks the first event back in the mix as he looks to ramp up his play ahead of The Masters next month.

Woods will be paired Thursday with Xander Schauffele and Matthew Wolff, two of golf’s promising young stars, in a mid-afternoon flight. And he’ll be facing some stiff competition to defend his crown. Among those in the field, this week are Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. Rahm, who has won twice on the Tour already this year, enters as the betting favorite.

Threesomes will go off split tees starting at 12:50 p.m. ET. Below are the full pairings and tee times for Thursday’s Round 1.

12:50 p.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Carlos Ortiz, Takumi Kanaya

1:01 p.m. — Jason Kokrak, Sungjae Im, Sebastián Muñoz

1:12 p.m. — Tyler Duncan, Corey Conners, Tony Finau

1:23 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Lanto Griffin, Rickie Fowler

1:34 p.m. — Richy Werenski, Paul Casey, Billy Horschel

1:45 p.m. — Andrew Landry, Gary Woodland, Brendan Steele

1:56 p.m. — Danny Lee, Harry Higgs, Brad Kennedy

2:07 p.m. — Russell Henley, Harris English, Jazz Janewattananond

2:18 p.m. — Michael Thompson, Ryan Palmer, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:29 p.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Satoshi Kodaira

2:40 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

2:51 p.m. — Webb Simpson, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson

3:02 p.m. — Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch, Mikumu Horikawa

Hole No. 10

12:50 p.m. — Brian Harman, Chan Kim, Naoki Sekito

1:01 p.m. — Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar

1:12 p.m. — Cameron Smith, Brendon Todd, Joaquin Niemann

1:23 p.m. — Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth, Shugo Imahira

1:34 p.m. — Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

1:45 p.m. — Tiger Woods, Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele

1:56 p.m. — Alex Noren, Scottie Scheffler, Ryo Ishikawa

2:07 p.m. — Abraham Ancer, Tom Hoge, Rikuya Hoshino

2:18 p.m. — Cameron Champ, Dylan Frittelli, Bubba Watson

2:29 p.m. — Nick Taylor, Kevin Na, Adam Long

2:40 p.m. — Adam Scott, Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood

2:51 p.m. — Byeong Hun An, Mark Hubbard, Shaun Norris

3:02 p.m. — Kevin Streelman, Joel Dahmen, Gunn Charoenkul