2020 Workday Charity Open tee times, pairings: Complete field, schedule set for Thursday in Round 1

DUBLIN, Oh. (CBS) — The Workday Charity Open this week is loaded with a great field and some premium featured groups. Throw in what should be a lush Muirfield Village, and the first (and only?) version of this tournament should be tremendous.

The most intriguing of those featured groups is the trio of Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Gary Woodland. That’s an absolute ball-striking bonanza with every trajectory and every ball flight well-represented. I cannot wait to watch them for 36 holes on Thursday and Friday. The most volatile group is Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Patrick Cantlay. Cantlay is the most reliable there, but I have no idea how that trio is going to go.

Regardless, a great field that includes three of the top five players in the world, as well as some of the other biggest names in the sport, is set for yet another strong week of PGA Tour play. With the first major of the year — the 2020 PGA Championship from Aug. 6-9 — peeking around the corner, players are no doubt prepping for a wild run over the next few months.

Workday Charity Open tee times, pairings in Round 1

All times Eastern | Featured groups italicized

Hole No. 1

6:50 a.m. — Jhonattan Vegas, Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton

7:01 a.m. — D.J. Trahan, Talor Gooch, Henrik Norlander

7:12 a.m. — Brian Stuard, Matt Jones, Bronson Burgoon

7:23 a.m. — Nick Taylor, Dylan Frittelli, Hideki Matsuyama

7:34 a.m. — Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford, Kevin Streelman

7:45 a.m. — Corey Conners, Luke Donald, Vijay Singh

7:56 a.m. — Andrew Landry, J.B. Holmes, Bubba Watson

8:07 a.m. — Martin Trainer, Ted Potter, Jr., Russell Knox

8:18 a.m. — Brice Garnett, Jason Dufner, Si Woo Kim

8:29 a.m. — Kevin Tway, Jimmy Walker, Louis Oosthuizen

8:40 a.m. — Matt Every, Jerry Kelly, Harold Varner III

8:51 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Tim Wilkinson, Scott Harrington

9:02 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Chesson Hadley, Joel Dahmen

9:13 a.m. — Mark Anderson, Bo Hoag, MJ Daffue

12:15 p.m. — Peter Malnati, Zac Blair, Xinjun Zhang

12:26 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Beau Hossler, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:37 p.m. — Patrick Rodgers, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

12:48 p.m. — Marc Leishman, Collin Morikawa, Brandt Snedeker

12:59 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff

1:10 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth

1:21 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Adam Long, Austin Cook

1:32 p.m. — Jim Herman, Grayson Murray, Jim Furyk

1:43 p.m. — Lanto Griffin, Sebastian Munoz, Andrew Putnam

1:54 p.m. — James Hahn, Robert Streb, Roger Sloan

2:05 p.m — Russell Henley, Sam Burns, Harry Higgs

2:16 p.m. — Ben An, Matt Wallace, Cameron Percy

2:27 p.m. — Hank Lebioda, Joseph Bramlett, Donnie Trosper

Hole No. 10

6:50 a.m. — Luke List, Matthew NeSmith

7:01 a.m. — Charl Schwartzel, Michael Thompson, Maverick McNealy

7:12 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, David Hearn, Bud Cauley

7:23 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III

7:34 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland, Jon Rahm

7:45 a.m. — Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day

7:56 a.m. — Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele, Billy Horschel

8:07 a.m. — Pat Perez, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker

8:18 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Kevin Stadler, Rory Sabbatini

8:29 a.m. — Cameron Tringale, Mark Hubbard, Sepp Straka

8:40 a.m. — Vaughn Taylor, Jonathan Byrd, Sam Ryder

8:51 a.m. — Danny Lee, Jason Kokrak, J.J. Spaun

9:02 a.m. — Rob Oppenheim, Tyler McCumber, Chase Koepka

12:15 p.m. — Chris Stroud, Tom Hoge

12:26 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Carlos Ortiz, Cameron Davis

12:37 p.m. — Fabian Gomez, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy

12:48 p.m. — Cameron Champ, Nate Lashley, Keegan Bradley

12:59 p.m. — Max Homa, Troy Merritt, Ian Poulter

1:10 p.m. — Sung Kang, Charles Howell III, Patton Kizzire

1:21 p.m. — Keith Mitchell, Ryan Armour, Stewart Cink

1:32 p.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Graeme McDowell, Michael Kim

1:43 p.m. — Ryan Palmer, C.T. Pan, Aaron Wise

1:54 p.m. — Brian Gay, Richy Werenski, Adam Schenk

2:05 p.m — Seung-Yul Noh, Nick Watney, Bo Van Pelt

2:16 p.m. — Kyle Stanley, K.H. Lee

2:27 p.m. — Chase Seiffert, Sebastian Cappelen, Brandon Wu