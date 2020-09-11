Somebody enters your pre-established, geographic boundary. They leave and your ads are served on their device for the next 30 days. We track whether they set foot inside your business location

Geofencing is location-based mobile advertising technology that uses latitude and longitude data to target specific geographic areas. The technology uses the exact location of an individual to deliver ads directly to their devices. We can target specific locations (including competitors or other relevant locations) and will report on how many people walked into your business so you know exactly how your advertising is performing.