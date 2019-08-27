From The Tailgate – Season 2 – Episode 8 – Garlic School

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - LSU coach Ed Orgeron makes it clear the sixth-ranked Tigers are too busy preparing for Georgia Southern's triple-option to talk about their highly-anticipated showdown with No. 10 Texas a week later.

"It's our first game and we want to do well. And all of a sudden a triple-option team comes in and all of your time is spent on worrying about how we're going to defend it," Orgeron said Monday of the visiting Eagles, who were 10-3 last season.