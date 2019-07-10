Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Newsfeed Now
Courageous Conversations
Washington D.C. Bureau
Ozarks FOX
Top Stories
UCLA employee may have spread measles on campus
Top Stories
Fayetteville Planned Parenthood on standstill until new location is found
First baby born in U.S. from dead donor’s transplanted womb
California approves tax-payer funded health benefits for immigrants in country illegally
Missouri woman arrested after opening fire in DMV parking lot, reportedly due to impatience
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Live!
Ozarks Fox AM
From the Tailgate
Digital Originals
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Weather Alerts
School Closings
Daily Weather
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Tuesday, July 9 Overnight Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, July 9 Evening Forecast
Top Stories
Tuesday, July 9 Morning Forecast
Monday, July 8 Overnight Forecast
Monday, July 8 Evening Forecast
Monday, July 8 Morning Forecast
Report It
Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
Springfield Cardinals
College Sports
Golf
Racing
Ozarks High School Sports
Local Sports
Top Stories
Cardinals win first game in Tulsa in 2019
Top Stories
Tulsa comes from behind to beat Springfield 6-4
USA repeats as World Cup champions, beating Netherlands 2-0
Pro hockey players Sonny Milano and A.J. Greer arrested for assault
Team USA star Alex Morgan says tea-sipping gesture was homage to Sophie Turner
Living Local
Pet Connection
Community Calendar
Contests / Events
Viewers Club
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
From The Tailgate – Season 2 – Episode 1 – Tailgate Conversations – Bill Darr Pt. 2
From the Tailgate
Posted:
Jul 10, 2019 / 08:43 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 10, 2019 / 08:43 AM CDT