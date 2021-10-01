FRIGHTLY NEWS: TJ Springer and Savannah Tennyson weather the horrors of the Monster Corn Maze

CABOOL, Mo. – It’s the season premiere for Frightly News!

Morning meteorologist TJ Springer and weekend meteorologist Savannah Tennyson team up to see if they can survive the Monster Corn Maze in Cabool.

As the weather team treks through the corn, they are suddenly transported to a village of horrors. Each building is themed in different types of fear (Even some that you never knew you had).

If you would like to test your courage at the Monster Corn Maze or want more information you can go here.

Frightly News drops a new episode every Friday in October. The season finale will air on Halloween day.