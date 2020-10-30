FRIGHTLY NEWS: Sarah Scarlett laughs in the face of fear, then she joins the scarers

There are two kinds of people in the world: The scared and scary. Sarah Scarlett is definitely not the first kind of person.

Sarah’s recent visit to Joplin’s Old Haunted Belleville Cave was a unique Frightly News experience, fit for what has been a truly unique season of Frightly News.

To play it safe, we had our victims participants go through each haunt with a close family member or alone. We also started asking each person get-to-know-you style questions to keep them off their guard. And while, normally, that makes for better scares, none of the above was enough to get Ozarks Fox Anchor Sarah Scarlett any closer to being scared.

So rather than have her continue her tour, we had her join in the scaring.

Enjoy!