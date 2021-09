ST. LOUIS- The man who will be Missouri's senior U.S. Senator in 2023 is not ready to signal his preference in the race to succeed Roy Blunt in November of 2022.

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who has already endorsed at least one 2022 candidate in another Senate race (J.D. Vance in Ohio), laughed when asked what his timeline would be for backing anyone in Missouri's crowded GOP primary field.