FRIGHTLY NEWS: Dan Lindblad nervously shrieks his way through Cabool’s Monster Corn Maze

When most people get scared, they scream. When KOLR10 Sports’ Dan Lindblad gets scared, he shrieks and fidgets.

This was Dan’s first time participating in Frightly News. So, we thought it’d be good to go big at The Monster Corn Maze in Cabool, Missouri.

Little did he know, this year we’re doing things differently.

Instead of having our victims participants team up with another member of the KOLR10 News team, we gave them the option to bring a close family member or go alone.

We’re also changing the game by distracting participants with personal, get-to-know-you style questions during their tour.

You can watch a new episode of Frightly News Season Two every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of October.

Enjoy!