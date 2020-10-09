FRIGHTLY NEWS: Matt Vereen counts the chainsaws at Nixa’s Field of Screams

You ever get so scared you cry out for your mommy? That sort of happened to Matt Vereen during his trip to Nixa’s Field of Screams, except he instead started craving his mom’s spaghetti.

Little did he know, this year we’re doing things differently. Instead of having our victims participants team up with another member of the KOLR10 News team, we gave them the option to bring a close family member or go alone.

We’re also changing the game by distracting participants with personal, get-to-know-you style questions during their tour.

You can watch a new episode of Frightly News Season Two every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of October.

Enjoy!