FRIGHTLY NEWS: Jenifer Abreu braves the Hotel of Terror alone

You know, most people who participated in Frightly News’ first season knew better than to return for season two. Not Jenifer Abreu. You can’t keep her away from the spook houses.

Little did she know, this year we’re doing things differently. Instead of having our victims participants team up with another member of the KOLR10 News team, we gave them the option to bring a close family member or go alone.

We’re also changing the game by distracting participants with personal, get-to-know-you style questions during their tour.

Finally, because we just can’t help ourselves, we’re releasing TWO episodes a week during the month of October.

Enjoy!