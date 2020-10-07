FRIGHTLY NEWS: Bailey Strohl has a Hollywood scream when visiting the Dungeons of Doom

Newcomer Bailey Strohl wasn’t here for season one of Frightly News and after this recent visit to Springfield’s Dungeon of Doom, we’re guessing she wishes she wasn’t here for season two.

Little did she know, this year we’re doing things differently. Instead of having our victims participants team up with another member of the KOLR10 News team, we gave them the option to bring a close family member or go alone.

We’re also changing the game by distracting participants with personal, get-to-know-you style questions during their tour.

You can watch a new episode of Frightly News Season Two every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month of October.

Enjoy!