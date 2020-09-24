Skip to content
Top Stories
Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces eight COVID-19 related deaths
Two women file legal petitions against Circle of Hope detailing what happened during their stay
Transfer of power may not be peaceful if President Trump doesn’t win
Gift of Hope provides meals for Taney County students
Top Stories
Thursday, September 24 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Wednesday, September 23 Overnight Forecast
Wednesday, September 23 Morning Forecast
Tuesday, September 22 Overnight Forecast
Tuesday, September 22 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Missouri State announces spring Valley football schedule
Top Stories
Royals’ Alex Gordon retiring, team says
Big Game Bound Week 3: Mahomes and Chiefs vs. Jackson and Ravens
SEC football opens minus big crowds, tailgating, some stars
Crusaders ready for Thursday night battle with Vikings
REACTION VIDEOS
FRIGHTLY NEWS: Jamie and Chris React to Last Year’s Haunt
Trending Stories
Taney County deputy run off the road, suspect in custody
Springfield-Greene County Health Department announces eight COVID-19 related deaths
Four women charged with murder in the death of a man from Clever
Local News