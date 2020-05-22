Grilling Brats and making Cucumber Salad with Price Cutter-05/22/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
Truck carrying Kool-Aid crashes through bridge construction site
Top Stories
Trump orders flags to half-staff for coronavirus victims
Greene Co. to receive COVID-19 testing site as part of governor’s new plan to increase testing
Missouri Job Center to open May 28
Springfield mayor amends Phase 2 reopening order, clarifies occupancy calculations
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
School Visit
Top Stories
Friday, May 22 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Thursday, May 21 Overnight Forecast
Video
Thursday, May 21 Morning Forecast
Video
Wednesday, May 20 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wednesday, May 20 Morning Forecast
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
MSU to open sports facilities for voluntary workouts
Video
Top Stories
NCAA to allow Division 1 athletes back on campus June 1st
Video
Chiefs Cheetah ready to get back to work
Diestelkamp named co-GLVC female athlete of the year
Video
S&T’s Jones co-winner of GLVC’s Paragon award
Video
GRADUATE TOGETHER OZARKS
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Grilling Brats and making Cucumber Salad with Price Cutter-05/22/20
Fox Food
Posted:
May 22, 2020 / 10:45 AM CDT
/
Updated:
May 22, 2020 / 10:45 AM CDT
Donate Today Food Drive
Trending Stories
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Video
Truck carrying Kool-Aid crashes through bridge construction site
Local diner is adding a drive-in movie theater
Video
Missouri to ramp up COVID-19 testing next week but who’s paying for it?
Cars caught in floodwaters as rain continues through the Ozarks
Video