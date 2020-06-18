Dishing It Part 2-06/18/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
Police: Body pulled from lake south of Kansas City
Robert Fuller’s half-brother killed in shootout with deputies
Video
Supreme Court rules against Trump administration in decision to end DACA
Jean Kennedy Smith, last surviving sibling of JFK, dies
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
Top Stories
Thursday, June 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Wednesday, June 17 Evening Forecast
Video
Wednesday, June 17 Morning Forecast
Video
Tuesday, June 16 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, June 16 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches
Top Stories
Missouri State has two night games in 2020 football schedule
Video
Calabro bros reunite in Show Me League
Video
Nascar Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announces coronavirus diagnosis
Evangel prepares for August 15th practice start
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Dishing It Part 2-06/18/20
Fox Food
Posted:
Jun 18, 2020 / 09:47 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 18, 2020 / 09:47 AM CDT
Trending Stories
Springfield family concerned after sinkhole opens up below part of their house
Video
Christian County has a community exposure to COVID-19
A Springfield bar and music spot will undergo changes after being sold to new owners
Local News
UPDATE: Cause of fire at Emerald Bay Condos said to be barbecue grill on building’s third floor
Video