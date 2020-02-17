Baked From The Heart Finalist-Brooke’s “Queen City Custard Pie”-02/17/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks Tonight
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Coronavirus
Top Stories
Students, youth activists to march for climate legislation
Video
Former Missouri teacher sentenced to 20 years for sodomy
Four people found dead in North Little Rock home
Police arrest Rogers man suspected in rape of 12-year-old girl
Video
Live Stream
Video Center
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Extravaganza
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
School Visits
Top Stories
Monday, February 17 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sunday, February 16 Overnight Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Sunday, February 16 Forecast
Video
Saturday, February 15 Overnight Forecast
Video
Saturday, February 15 Forecast
Video
Friday, February 14 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Big Race – Daytona
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Drury splits with Winona State in 4-game series
Video
Lady Bears get revenge in round 2 against SIU
Video
XFL 2020 season: League names Houston as location of inaugural championship game, per report
Astros manager Dusty Baker hopes MLB stops ‘premeditated retaliation’ from Houston’s opponents
Living Ozarks
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Auto Racing Challenge
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Obituaries
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
Don’t Miss
Horoscopes
Lottery
Home For The Holidays
Veterans Voices
Japan 2020
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2020
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Baked From The Heart Finalist-Brooke’s “Queen City Custard Pie”-02/17/20
Fox Food
Posted:
Feb 17, 2020 / 12:08 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2020 / 12:08 PM CST
Trending Stories
Former college volleyball stars and their daughters killed in Missouri crash
Former Missouri teacher sentenced to 20 years for sodomy
Retired Evangel University president Robert Spence suffers incapacitating stroke
7-year-old leaves father hilarious note about lunch he packed
Four people found dead in North Little Rock home