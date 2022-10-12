KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “America’s oldest brewery” is coming to shelves in Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Yuengling will be available in the three-state area in early 2023.

Until coming to Missouri, the nearest place to get the popular beer was in Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky and Tennessee.

The regional favorite is mostly available on the east coast with a second facility opening in Tampa, Florida, in 2023.

Yuengling was founded in 1829 and has developed a cult following in its nearly 200-year history.

The brewery has been recognized as one of the top craft breweries in the nation. In the Brewers Association 2021 top 50 rankings released earlier this year, it held steady at the No. 1 spot.