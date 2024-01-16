Recipe below!!
Part two:
Ingredients
- 2 cans Good Graces gluten-free tomato red pepper soup
- 1 can Hy-Vee great Northern beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 can Hy-Vee mixed vegetables, drained
- 1 can Hy-Vee fire roasted with garlic diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh oregano, plus additional for garnish
- 2 tsp coarsely ground Hy-Vee garlic pepper, plus additional for garnish
- Lemon slices, for garnish
Instructions
- Stir together soup, beans, mixed vegetables, tomatoes, lemon juice, 1 Tbsp. oregano and 2 tsp. garlic pepper in a medium saucepan.
- Bring to boil; reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, covered, for 5 to 10 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with additional oregano and garlic pepper and lemon slices, if desired.
Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!