Ozarks Live – Rocco’s Pizza of Nixa – 11/15/2021

Happy Thanksgiving! Before the cold front swept through, temperatures made it to the upper 50s and low 60s in most of the region, but cooler temperatures set in this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. All the clouds and rain have moved east of the Ozarks tonight. Temperatures overnight are going to be very chilly, bottoming out in the low 20s! IF you are headed out early in the morning to do some shopping, temperatures will be in the low 20s at 7 am but will increase into the 50s tomorrow afternoon!

High pressure will set in tonight for the next several days bringing plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. Saturday will be a bit warmer in the low 60s. The past two days have been very warm, with the cooler temperatures setting in this afternoon and into tomorrow. This weekend the weather will be great for picking out a Christmas tree, putting up decorations, or taking a nice stroll in the sun! The seven-day forecast is very quiet for the next week, with temperatures ranging from the low 50s to the m8id 60s.