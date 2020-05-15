Making Bread with Price Cutter – 5/15/20

WINSTON-SALEM, Nc (BUSINESS WIRE) - Krispy Kreme has something sweet for high school and college seniors – and their families and friends – disappointed by canceled graduation ceremonies.

On Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme will give its new “Graduate Dozen” FREE to any high school or college senior – no purchase necessary – who visits a Krispy Kreme dressed in their graduation cap and gown or “Class of 2020” shirt, letterman jacket or other swag. Fans can also purchase the new assorted dozen, which spells out “2020” in three rows, May 18-24 via drive‑thru and by ordering online at Krispy Kreme’s website or app for door-side pickup or delivery.