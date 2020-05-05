Fiesta with Price Cutter – 5/5/20

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Top Stories
Missouri committee looks at requiring certain Medicaid recipients to work
Video
Top Stories
Ozark High school seniors pick up cap and gowns
Video
Closing processing plants may cause meat shortage across America
Video
412 Missouri meatpacking plant workers without symptoms test positive for COVID-19
Local Farmers Market Grand Opening
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Nguyen-Win-Situation
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Weather Tour
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
DO Try This at Home
School Visit
Allergy Report
Top Stories
Tuesday, May 5 Morning Forecast
Top Stories
Monday, May 4 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, May 4 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 3 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 3 Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
NFL Draft
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Japan 2020
Top Stories
WTT to play 2020 season in one location
Video
Top Stories
Don Shula, winningest head coach in NFL history who led Dolphins to perfect season, dies at age 90
Matt Keough, former A’s pitcher and executive, dies at 64
Judge dismisses US women’s national soccer team’s claim for equal pay
Chiefs to sign former first-round pick Taco Charlton to boost edge-rushing depth, per report
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Tell Me A Story
Ozarks Heroes
In This Together
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Weather Tour
A Better You
Music of the Ozarks
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Report It
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Fiesta with Price Cutter – 5/5/20
Food & Drink
Posted:
May 5, 2020 / 04:33 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 5, 2020 / 04:33 PM CDT
Donate Today Food Drive
Trending Stories
Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation
412 Missouri meatpacking plant workers without symptoms test positive for COVID-19
STORM DAMAGE: Hail and wind damage
Video
Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases at all locations
3 charged in killing of store security guard over virus mask