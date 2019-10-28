FFO Home offers a wide selection of high-quality furniture for every room in your house – living room, bedroom and dining room – plus mattresses, home décor & accessories, and rugs at the everyday lowest prices guaranteed — up to 50% less than what you’d pay elsewhere.

We offer the lowest prices guaranteed …. every day! So, you can buy with confidence knowing we have taken the price worry out of shopping.

Lowest Price Guarantee

QUALITY PROMISE

Our pledge to provide our customers with top-quality home furnishings is one we hold very dear. We adhere to some of the industry’s strictest standards and strive to carry celebrated name brands including such staples as Broyhill, Lane and Flexsteel. Our exclusive Natural Elements mattress line and Comfort Home living room line are unmatched in quality and value, with features found in national brand names costing hundreds more.

LOWEST PRICE 110% GUARANTEE

We offer the lowest prices every day, guaranteed! So, you can buy with confidence knowing we have taken the price worry out of shopping. In the unlikely event that you find the identical product with a matching model number advertised or sold for less within 30 days of purchase and within a 50 mile radius of the store where you purchased, we will not only match the price of the other brick and mortar retailer, but give you an extra 10% of the difference. That is a 110% price guarantee. Just bring in your FFO Home purchase receipt and verification of the other retailer’s product and price.

PREMIUM BEDDING & MATTRESSES

We take pride in offering our customers the best in premium bedding. With legacy brands like Tempur-Pedic and Sealy, we’re committed to curating an inventory of mattresses that’s second to none.

Brand: Natural Elements

Our Natural Elements mattresses have the same cutting-edge sleep technology and great quality as the name brands with prices up to 70% lower. Because we manufacture our own brand, cutting out the middleman, we pass down huge savings. And don’t forget…we always have “one of a kind” special buys.

Brand: Serta®

Serta® combines smart innovation, precise engineering and industry-leading testing to ensure quality, and durability. Serta® offers three unique collections of mattresses with individualized feels so you can find the perfect mattress that’s right for you.



Brand: iComfort

Every iComfort mattress is handcrafted by certified craftsmen and made with precise engineering to meet the highest of standards to deliver exceptional, lasting quality.



Brand: Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic’s proprietary formulation changed the way the world sleeps. Every Tempur-Pedic® mattress delivers adaptive support and comfort.

FURNITURE FINANCING

With flexible furniture and mattress financing and leasing from FFO Home, you can enjoy your new furniture today! We make it easy to apply and get approved with custom financing and leasing solutions that fit your budget needs with no-credit-needed options available.

We’re proud to offer digital versions of the financing and leasing options that are available in-store so you can explore each option at your convenience to find the one that is right to meet your needs. If you’re looking to rebuild credit, or just need a reasonable payment plan for your furniture purchases, consider applying online today. Once approved, simply bring your approval amount and terms into any FFO Home location to simplify the purchasing process.

Still have questions? Ask any associate in-store for more details.

Find a store near you!