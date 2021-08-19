All aboard the Fantasy Football Express! A new podcast from KOLR10 designed to give you the tools you need to win your fantasy football league in 2021.

A new episode drops every Tuesday throughout the NFL regular season, hosted by KOLR10 News Daybreak Anchor Jesse Inman.

You’ll hear the latest news from around the NFL and how that could impact your fantasy football lineups every week. We get you up-to-speed on injuries, waiver wire pickups, and some “start or sit” recommendations.

Episodes:

Episode 2: QB Rankings, Weird Train Sounds

In this episode, we are getting you ready for your fantasy football drafts, and that starts with ranking our TOP 15 Quarterbacks in fantasy for the upcoming season.

Episode 1: Fantasy Football 101



Tune in to episode 1 as KOLR10 Executive Producer Ben Ward joins Jesse to discuss the foundation for setting up and formatting a league. This will provide a season full of fun for you and your friends/colleagues to compete.