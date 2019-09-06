Fall festivals are coming to Springfield soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The official first day of fall isn’t until later this month but festivals are starting to pop up in Springfield beginning this weekend.

The Japanese Fall Festival is being held at the Springfield Botanical Gardens.

This festival is a celebration of Japanese culture highlighting Springfield’s 32-year-old sister city relationship with Isesaki, Japan.

And about 10 minutes south of there at the Saint Thomas the Apostle Orthodox Church is the Greek Festival.

This is a free event to attend and any proceeds made through offered activities or food will go back into the church.