Summer Extravaganza – Dickerson Park Zoo

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
U.S. Capitol Riot
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Top Stories
Kansas teen hugged his best friend, then later recognized him as his mom’s alleged killer
Governor Hutchinson announces 50% of Arkansas adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Man charged for stealing air conditioner units, targeted churches and a fire department
Gunshots heard near George Floyd square on anniversary of his death
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Ellie
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, May 25 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, May 24 Overnight Forecast
Video
Monday, May 24 Morning Forecast
Video
Sunday, May 23 Overnight Forecast
Video
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
Daybreak on the Lake
A Better You
Kids Read School Menus
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
Japan 2020
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Auto Race Challenge
Big Race – Indy
Top Stories
All-female brawl breaks out in stands during Cardinals-White Sox game
Marionville advances in extras
Video
Drinkwitz excited about Mizzou football 2021
Purdy outlasts Holcomb to claim class one championship
Video
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Extravaganza
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Ozarks First Responders
Breaking (From) News
Together We Heal
Black History Month
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Ozark Trading and Liquidation Fathers Day Contest
Ozarks Fox AM Downstream Casino Brad Paisley Ticket Giveaway
Search
Search
Search
The Fireplace – Spa
Video
Summer Extravaganza – Jukebox Live
Video
Summer Extravaganza – Family Center Farm and Home
Video
Summer Extravaganza – Creative Audio
Video
Summer Extravaganza – Mystic Caverns
Video
Summer Extravaganza – Dickerson Park Zoo
Video
Summer Extravaganza – The Fireplace Company
Video
Summer Extravaganza – Lake Country Soccer
Video
Summer Extravaganza – Dickerson Park Zoo
Extravaganza
Posted:
May 25, 2021 / 02:25 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 25, 2021 / 02:25 PM CDT
Trending Stories
All-female brawl breaks out in stands during Cardinals-White Sox game
Pulaski County authorities identify Jane Doe found in 1981
Madison County K-9 collapses during drug search; 3 arrested
Mercy Hospital sets up emergency room for children in Springfield
Video
Man dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound after exchanging shots with authorities in Hartville