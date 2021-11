BRANSON, MO. – Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Now it is a global tradition to transform communities with generosity the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Today in Branson, Faith Community Health is partnering with other local organizations to give members of the community a choice in how they can give back.

"We just love being here serving the people of Stone and Taney County, and we just hope that today inspires everyone to find a way to give,” said Michelle Dean, the director of community development and community outreach for Faith Community Health.