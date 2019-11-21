Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Regional News
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Hooked on Science
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Kids Read School Menus
Elections
Top Stories
Branson Jr High returns to normal after brief secure perimeter
Man admits attempted arson at Planned Parenthood clinic
Missouri jail escapee captured in makeshift hut in Delaware
Video shows girl’s final moments with grandfather before cruise ship death
Video
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
Be Blessed
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Girlfriend Getaway
KOLRful Women
The Mel Robbins Show
Border Report Tour
Video Center
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Interactive Radar
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
KC Blitz
The Big Game
SEC Football
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of The Week
Top Stories
Evangel dominates Graceland in home opener
Top Stories
Soccer Bears ready for NCAA challenge
Bears look forward to Charleston Classic test
Lady Bears ranked in non-con for first time since 2004
Bear seniors reflect before final game
Veterans Voices
Report It
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Home For The Holidays
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
Lone Star NYE 2020
Professionals
Bentley Skincare & Wellness
Search
Search
Search
Escape to the Chateau-Holiday Events-11/21/19
Escape To Chateau
Posted:
Nov 21, 2019 / 01:14 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 21, 2019 / 01:14 PM CST
Trending Stories
Former extended-stay motel manager shares why she thinks so many are going under in Branson
Corporal Craigmyle taking position in private sector
$400 million steel plant to open in Sedalia in late December
Springfield man sentenced to 10 years for shooting at a federal probation officer
Local News