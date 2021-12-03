Weird Al returning to Little Rock with ‘Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Fans of accordions and quick wit rejoice – Weird Al Yankovic is coming back to Little Rock!

The “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour“ will be at the Robinson Performance Center on May 31, 2022, for his only Arkansas stop on the tour.

His tour will launch on April 23, 2022, and run through North America for six months and 133 shows, culminating in New York City on Oct. 29 with Weird Al’s first-ever concert appearance at Carnegie Hall.

Weird Al was last in Arkansas in 2019 when his “No Strings Attached” tour stopped at Simmons Bank Arena. Just before that performance, he stopped into UAMS to visit a longtime fan hospitalized for cancer treatments.

While he may be best known for his many parody songs, the new tour will be scaled down, with limited production in smaller theatres and more intimate settings.

The setlist for the tour stops is planned to focus almost entirely on his original songs. He will be joined by comedian and longtime collaborator Emo Philips.

Tickets for the show go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. In addition to the regular concert tickets, there will also be a limited number of VIP tickets available that include a meet & greet and the chance to be a part of Weird Al Jeopardy.

For tickets, head to TicketMaster.com/WeirdAl.