Vanilla Ice cancels 4th of July performance

Rapper Vanilla Ice has cancelled a performance in Austin, Texas Amid push back.

The ‘Ice Ice Baby’ star was set to appear Friday at an event called the Independence Day Throwback Beach Party.

This, despite a surge of COVID-19 cases in Texas. Vanilla Ice had recently posted on his Instagram account about missing concerts.

But the rapper reportedly pulled out of the show due to a capacity dispute with the county.

The event’s promoter had told The Austin Chronicle that the show’s capacity will be 2,500.

However, the Texas tribune reported that as of Wednesday night less than 100 tickets had been sold.