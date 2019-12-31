The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending December 29, 2019:
1. Ad Astra
2. Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
3. Joker
4. Zombieland: Double Tap
5. Hustlers
6. Downton Abbey
7. Elf (2003)
8. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9. Rambo: Last Blood
10. The Hustle
iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:
1. Code 8
2. Official Secrets
3. The Farewell
4. The Lighthouse (2019)
5. Can You Keep A Secret?
6. Midsommar
7. I See You
8. Dark Matter
9. Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
10. Call Me By Your Name
