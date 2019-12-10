The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

NEW YORK (AP) — The art of invention itself was a special guest as the Center for Fiction honored Margaret Atwood and Hulu, literary agent Lynn Nesbit and debut author De'Shawn Charles Winslow.

At a gala ceremony in Manhattan on Tuesday night, the center presented a lifetime achievement award to Nesbit and a prize for best first novel to Winslow for “In West Mills.” Atwood, Hulu senior vice president Craig Erwich and producer-showrunner Bruce Miller were on hand to receive the center's inaugural “On Screen” award for best adaptation of a literary novel, given for the Hulu miniseries based on Atwood's dystopian novel “The Handmaid's Tale.”