LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan and other “30 Rock” stars are reuniting for a corporate cause: to promote the shows and stars that will be part of the new season for NBC and its NBCUniversal cable siblings.

Described as a “one-time, commercial-free event” — other than the extended ad it represents for NBCUniversal — the reunion will air July 16 on NBC and be shown on cable channels including USA Network, Bravo and Oxygen.