SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — October has a full schedule of local performing arts for fans in the area to enjoy. Here are some of the local plays and concerts that are scheduled to come to the stages of Springfield.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Sept. 29-Oct. 2

Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Catch the tail end of Springfield Contemporary Theatre’s run of the classic rock opera Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Watch the namesake barber seek his murderous revenge alongside a neighbor baker against a judge that did him wrong.

This is an outdoor performance that will be held at the SCT Backlot at 2025 E. Chestnut Expressway. The start time for all shows is 8 p.m. Tickets to this show are $35 for adults, $30 on opening night, and $32 for seniors and students.

Sweet Louisa, Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

Ozarks Lyric Opera

This Gothic horror opera tells the story of a family living in a remote lighthouse on Lake Superior in the winter of 1916. The father, who is the keeper of the lighthouse, rescues the one survivor of a wreck. When the sailor gifts the lighthouse keeper’s daughter a porcelain doll named Sweet Louisa, the family’s life takes a turn for the worse.

Both showings of Sweet Louisa will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Gilloiz Theatre. Ticket prices range from $27.50 to $47.50.

School of Rock, Oct. 14-23

Springfield Little Theatre

Based on the movie and with original music from Andrew Llyod Webber, School of Rock tells the story of a would-be rock star who decides to work as a substitute teacher at a prep school. Instead of the expected curriculum, he begins to teach the kids what he knows best — how to rock.

Tickets to “School of Rock” range from $17-37. Show dates are Oct. 14-16 and Oct. 19-23.

Love and Loss, Oct. 15

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

This concert dives into nostalgia and grief, showcasing Johannes Brahms and contemporary composers. Tickets to the event, which will be held at the Juanita K. Hammons Hall at Missouri State University, range from $25-50 per person.

Roe, Oct. 21-30

Springfield Contemporary Theatre

Roe tells the story of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that made abortion legal. Watch the stories of the lawyer and plaintiff of the case years after the courts voted in favor of legalizing abortion. The Oct. 23 and 27 performances will have post-show discussions with the cast and creative team.

This show will be held at the Springfield Art Museum at 1111 E. Brookside Drive. Show dates are Oct 21-23 and Oct. 27-30. Show time is at 7:30 p.m., except for Sundays, which have 2 p.m. start times.

Tickets to this show are $27 on opening night, $32 for adults, and $29 for seniors and students.

A Foreign Affair, Oct. 25

Ozarks Lyric Opera

World-renowned Baritenor Michael Spyres will perform French music and his skills as an opera singer.

Tickets are $130 each. The price includes French wine and hors d’ouvres.

Spooky Symphony, Oct. 28

Springfield Symphony Orchestra

The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is conducting its 14th annual free Halloween concert. This family-friendly event gives attendees some favorite Halloween songs and sounds to bring in the spooky season.

Though the event is free, tickets will be required, as there is limited seating.

Vampire Funeral: A Succession Story, Oct. 28-Nov. 5

Springfield Little Theatre

This rated-R, humorous show takes attendees for a ride as supernatural beings try to decide who will take over the recently deceased Vladimir’s throne. This show was written and developed by Springfield locals. The show is interactive and the audience will help decide the new leader of the supernatural world.

To celebrate the Halloween season, be sure to pick up tickets to “Vampire Funeral: A Succession Story,” which are $65 per person or $500 per table. Dinner is included. Show dates are Oct. 28-29 and Nov. 2-5.

October Auditions

If you want to be in a Springfield Little Theatre show, attend the auditions for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang on Monday, Oct. 24 or Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. Callbacks will be on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m.

If you have a young one, they can try the audition workshop on Monday, Oct. 3 from 7-8:30 p.m. to be in Turn on Your Imagination and Blanket Kid. Placement auditions will be held on Oct. 10 at 7 p.m and the first cast/parent meeting will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12. The show’s performance dates on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., Nov. 11 at 2 and 4 p.m., and Nov. 12, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13.