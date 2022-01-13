Spider-Man comic page sells for record $3.36M bidding

Our next disturbance begins to approach the Ozarks today and that's going to bring an increase in the cloud cover. We'll likely see peeks of sunshine early in the day with overcast conditions on tap by the evening. Despite the clouds, it's still looking like temps will be able to surge back into the 50s so make sure you enjoy the milder temps while they're around because they won't be for much long. As this upper-level system sinks southward, it's going to drag with it some colder air. That along with a surface area of low pressure combine to bring a winter storm across the viewing area. The track is going to be key because the farther west the storm shifts, the quicker the colder air can move in. If the low-pressure center is farther east, then the warmer air can hold on longer. The latest trends continue to point it riding the Missouri-Kansas Stateline and with that track, we'll see more snow. Precipitation will start as rain Friday night and gradually mix with and change to snow into early Saturday. Snow then looks to fall throughout much of the day, winding down Saturday evening. Minor to moderate snowfall accumulation is on the table as we progress through our Saturday. Right now, a good bet for the metro is a few inches with higher amounts the farther south and east you trek. Some data has indicated Springfield seeing a bit more, on the order of 4-6". If this trend continues, we could be seeing a little more. Lighter amounts are looking a little more likely the farther west of 65 you go. Some places in Northern Arkansas could pick up 6"+ with isolated locations in the higher elevations possibly close to 10". It's something we'll be watching closely so stay tuned. Highs on Saturday will only be in the 30s and with the wind, it'll likely feel much colder. It'll also make for reduced visibility and near whiteouts so travel is not going to be looking good during the afternoon. Temps stay cold as we end the weekend, especially with some fresh snowpack on the ground. Highs will only be in the 30s on Sunday but will climb back into the 40s and 50s by early next week as high pressure takes over. Another cold front moves in Wednesday and that looks to bring a really big cooldown by the latter half of next week. Temps look to tumble from the upper 50s Tuesday afternoon to the mid-30s on Wednesday.

Have a great day!